Buses are coming on the road from July 1, how many buses on which route, know all the information

#Kolkata: State Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued to impose restrictions for a few more days to stop Kovid. But to cope with the growing pressure of commuters, he has suggested launching a bus service from July 1. The transport secretary held a meeting with the officials of three corporations, including the MD, to discuss which route the bus will run on and how many buses will land on the road. According to sources, the state transport corporation will run 600 buses at present. If the demand increases, the bus will be increased. Then 1100 buses will be run.

The people who come to work in Kolkata from the suburbs are most affected by the lack of buses and trains. With their plight in mind, it has been decided that emphasis will be laid on Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan, Barrackpore, Naihati, Bangaon, Barasat, Habra and Ranaghat routes.

It was also decided at the meeting that South Bengal State Transport Corporation will run 650 buses. Emphasis will be placed on Burdwan, Murshidabad and East Midnapore districts. On the other hand, North Bengal State Transport Corporation will run 500 buses. Today’s meeting decided to emphasize on Kolkata-Siliguri, Siliguri-Kochbihar, Malda-Alipurduar route.

Informing about the restrictions of the new episode, the Chief Minister said on Monday that the bus will start the service with 50% passengers at the moment. However, drivers and conductors must be vaccinated compulsorily. At the same time, the Chief Minister has given permission to introduce Toto and Auto in the state. Although local trains are not being launched right now.