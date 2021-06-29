June 29, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Calcutta high court judge asks about sisir adhikary political position. Questions in the case of Shishir Adhikari Calcutta High Court Judge – News18 Bangla

2 min read
13 mins ago admin


#Kolkata:

Shishir’s name came up in the Shuvendu case in the High Court. High Court Justice Kaushik Chanda himself wanted to know the position of Shishir. Shuvendu Adhikari left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP on 19 December 2020. Soumendu Adhikari also changed sides following the path shown by Shuvendu Adhikari. Soumendu was removed from the post of administrator of Kanthi municipality to change his party. Knowing such information during the hearing, Justice Kaushik Chanda asked Shuvendu Adhikari’s lawyer PS Patwalia, “What is the current position of Shishir Adhikari?” “Which way is he now?”

Although later the judge himself asked to leave the matter. Shishir Adhikari was present at Modi’s election rally in Kanthi. Shishir also campaigned for Mejo’s son in Nandigram. Silent dew for several days after that. Shuvendu Adhikari won the Nandigram vote. However, the political position of Barshiyan Shishir is not yet clear. In this situation, the remarks of the judge are quite noisy.

Shuvendu and Soumendu filed a case seeking dismissal of the triple theft FIA of Kanthi police station. One person has already been arrested in the case. Shuvendu Adhikari filed a case in the High Court out of fear of arrest. Shuvendu Adhikari’s lawyer used Mukul as a tool in the defense. He told the court that as soon as Mukul Roy left the Trinamool Congress party in 2016, 23-24 FIRs were registered against him. The state police filed the case to join the BJP. An FIR was lodged against Mukul in 2016 for taking money while he was the Railway Minister in 2012. The Kolkata High Court also defended the FIR saying it was motivated by political motives. A similar situation has arisen now that Shuvendu Adhikari has become the Leader of the Opposition.

Justice Kaushik Chanda said in the preliminary observation, “Allegations of burglary and burglary do not apply directly to the plaintiffs Shuvendu and Soumendu. The main issue is whether anything happened during the instruction of the two.” Advocate General Kishore Dutt will clarify the position of the police in the case on Wednesday. The hearing will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday.

Published by:Suman Majumder

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

3 min read

SAI International Education Group hosts ‘Booktopia’, a Round Square Inspired Global Reading Fest

19 mins ago Desk
2 min read

MAKAUT’s Tenth Day Lecture is Scheduled on 30th

22 mins ago Desk
2 min read

Madan Mitra On Governor: ‘Governor should leave Bengal in seven days’, Jagdeep Dhankhar targets Madan!

36 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Calcutta high court judge asks about sisir adhikary political position. Questions in the case of Shishir Adhikari Calcutta High Court Judge – News18 Bangla

13 mins ago admin
3 min read

SAI International Education Group hosts ‘Booktopia’, a Round Square Inspired Global Reading Fest

19 mins ago Desk
2 min read

MAKAUT’s Tenth Day Lecture is Scheduled on 30th

22 mins ago Desk
2 min read

Madan Mitra On Governor: ‘Governor should leave Bengal in seven days’, Jagdeep Dhankhar targets Madan!

36 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.