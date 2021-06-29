Calcutta high court judge asks about sisir adhikary political position. Questions in the case of Shishir Adhikari Calcutta High Court Judge – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata:

Shishir’s name came up in the Shuvendu case in the High Court. High Court Justice Kaushik Chanda himself wanted to know the position of Shishir. Shuvendu Adhikari left the Trinamool Congress and joined the BJP on 19 December 2020. Soumendu Adhikari also changed sides following the path shown by Shuvendu Adhikari. Soumendu was removed from the post of administrator of Kanthi municipality to change his party. Knowing such information during the hearing, Justice Kaushik Chanda asked Shuvendu Adhikari’s lawyer PS Patwalia, “What is the current position of Shishir Adhikari?” “Which way is he now?”

Although later the judge himself asked to leave the matter. Shishir Adhikari was present at Modi’s election rally in Kanthi. Shishir also campaigned for Mejo’s son in Nandigram. Silent dew for several days after that. Shuvendu Adhikari won the Nandigram vote. However, the political position of Barshiyan Shishir is not yet clear. In this situation, the remarks of the judge are quite noisy.

Shuvendu and Soumendu filed a case seeking dismissal of the triple theft FIA of Kanthi police station. One person has already been arrested in the case. Shuvendu Adhikari filed a case in the High Court out of fear of arrest. Shuvendu Adhikari’s lawyer used Mukul as a tool in the defense. He told the court that as soon as Mukul Roy left the Trinamool Congress party in 2016, 23-24 FIRs were registered against him. The state police filed the case to join the BJP. An FIR was lodged against Mukul in 2016 for taking money while he was the Railway Minister in 2012. The Kolkata High Court also defended the FIR saying it was motivated by political motives. A similar situation has arisen now that Shuvendu Adhikari has become the Leader of the Opposition.

Justice Kaushik Chanda said in the preliminary observation, “Allegations of burglary and burglary do not apply directly to the plaintiffs Shuvendu and Soumendu. The main issue is whether anything happened during the instruction of the two.” Advocate General Kishore Dutt will clarify the position of the police in the case on Wednesday. The hearing will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday.