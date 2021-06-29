June 29, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Dilip Ghosh compares Kashmir with Bengal for political violence Violence has overtaken Kashmir in Bengal, Dilip’s complaint! Trinamool replied – News18 Bangla

2 min read
12 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Violence after the vote in Bengal has overwhelmed the unrest in Kashmir! Such allegations were made by BJP state president Dilip Ghosh He made the remarks while addressing a meeting of the BJP’s state committee on the same day He asked why only Kashmir did not create a situation like Bengal in any other state of India The way Dilip Ghosh once again compared Kashmir with Bengal has sparked a new political debate.

According to the BJP state president, the post-poll violence in Bengal is “historic”. On this day, he said, ‘The violence that is taking place in Bengal is historic There is no limit to it This has not happened in any other state of India In Kashmir, which has been burning for forty years, there has not been so much violence Eighty thousand of our workers and supporters are homeless About 11 thousand complaints have been submitted But the police here are so ruthless that they don’t even want to take an FIR So we have approached the Supreme Court, the High Court, various agencies like the Human Rights Commission. It is true that the police are repatriating the evicted people on the orders of the High Court, but they are being written on white paper that nothing has happened.

Governor: BJP state president has sided with Jagdeep Dhankhar in the state conflict as expected. Dilip Ghosh said, “The governor has taken to the streets, gone to the districts, listened to the suffering of the people. He is being humiliated for that, he is being maligned The Chief Minister is not going to be left out either His councilors are impressing him Even people in a constitutional position have to be humiliated. “

Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, retaliated against Dilip Ghosh He said, “Dilip Ghosh is speaking unrealistically after losing the election by the verdict of the people.” There is no discussion in the BJP meeting as to why he lost the election Find out why you lost the vote, read the writing on the wall They are now making imaginary allegations at the behest of Delhi to cover up their own failures.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

1 min read

Mamata sends mangoes to Modi: Mamata sends mangoes to Modi

42 mins ago admin
2 min read

TMC alleges that Jagdeep Dhankhar is acting as state BJP president Failed BJP state president, the governor has taken that role, Kataksh Bratyar – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Buses are coming on the road from July 1, how many buses on which route, know all the information

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Dilip Ghosh compares Kashmir with Bengal for political violence Violence has overtaken Kashmir in Bengal, Dilip’s complaint! Trinamool replied – News18 Bangla

12 mins ago admin
1 min read

Mamata sends mangoes to Modi: Mamata sends mangoes to Modi

42 mins ago admin
2 min read

West Bengal to roll out credit card scheme for students

1 hour ago admin
2 min read

TMC alleges that Jagdeep Dhankhar is acting as state BJP president Failed BJP state president, the governor has taken that role, Kataksh Bratyar – News18 Bangla

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.