Jagdeep Dhankhar | Violence on social media surrounds governor, trending on Twitter #DisruptiveDhankhar

#Kolkata: Unity, solidarity, harmony can be heard in his mouth again and again. And now the trend on Twitter against Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Jagdeep Dhankhar) is #DisruptiveDhankhar which, if translated, stands in the way of solidarity. This has naturally been practiced in the political arena of Bengal since Monday night. Behind the scenes Governor vs. Trinamool Congress.

At a press conference from Nabanna on Monday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticized the work of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. At a press conference, the governor denied all the allegations against him. Since then, the #DisruptiveDhankar post has become trending across social media. From all top grassroots leaders to ministers. Even Trinamool Congress workers are constantly campaigning on social media on this issue. Minister of State Perth Chatterjee alleged, “The governor’s job is to provoke. The governor went to North Bengal to stir up unrest. When the state government needs help after such a big victory in the assembly polls, he continues to provoke. His behavior shows he is not helping. The people of Bengal want unrest.” No, it has been proved in the polls. Attempts have been made to create unrest in Bengal by bringing in several BJP-ruled chief ministers from the Center. The people of the state love Mamata Banerjee so there was no unrest. “

Post about Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Trinamool MP and national spokesperson of the party Sukhendu Shekhar Roy said, “You have broken the oath of office by disclosing what the governor has said to the chief minister, or the letter has been circulated.” And since then, the state’s feud with the governor has gone viral on Twitter and social media. Created multiple memes. The state’s relationship with the governor has been strained across social media. Earlier, about 70,000 tweets were sent by the ruling party’s youth-student organization criticizing the governor’s role. This time they want to create a big storm on social media on the issue of the governor. Earlier, the Trinamool Congress had started a fight on social media alleging that a conspiracy was being hatched to divide Bengal. The ruling party has now turned social media into a weapon against the behavior of the governor, not just the vocal leaders.