MAKAUT’s Tenth Day Lecture is Scheduled on 30th

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), WB is always concerned about the mental health of all, especially the students, during this COVID pandemic. The University is  organizing an online Lecture Series on what the sages of ancient India and modern seers told about the problem of depression and the associated mental disorders. Let us try to analyse and find the solution in the light of wisdom of ancient and modern sages and great personalities. 

The eminent speakers on the Tenth Day on 30th June, 2021 are Samani Malay Prajna and Samani Neeti Prajna, disciples of Acharya Mahashraman. At present they are based on Houston in USA.

The tenth lecture  on “Sorrow-Depression-Joy” (দুঃখ – অবসাদ – আনন্দ) is scheduled on 30th June, 2021. 

Time: 5.30pm, IST. 

7.00 am CST

8.00 am EST

 

SPEAKERS : Samani Malay Prajna and Samani Neeti Prajna

 

Register online for the lecture on 30th June through the following link:

  

https://bit.ly/2U5WuKo

 

After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the webinar.

Samani Malay Prajna has extensively lectured on different aspects of Jainism, Ahimsa, peaceful life-style and life management through Preksha meditation and Yoga. Spreading and preaching the message of Jainism, Samaniji has extensively traveled across India and Nepal.

The Honourable Vice-chancellor of MAKAUT Prof. (Dr.) Saikat Maitra has been the key inspiration behind organizing online Lecture Series on topics of this kind, especially in this pandemic situation.

The Webinar will also be live streamed in this YouTube Channel. 

Students can participate from this YouTube Channel link too:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQhp1Nvxj4r0Ehkuoc7X-zQ

 

The Honourable Vice-Chancellor and other eminent persons associated with MAKAUT, WB will be present.

 

This series of programmes will be under Mandatory Additional Requirements (MAR) for the students.

