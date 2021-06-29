Ration Card Aadhaar Link: Ration card link with Aadhaar card in 3 months! Strict instructions to the districts

#Kolkata: The link between Aadhaar Card and Ration Card has to be done within 3 months. The work of linking the digital ration card with the Aadhaar card will start from next July. An organization will be given the responsibility. The district magistrate has to cooperate with that organization. In this sense, strict instructions from Nabanna went to the districts this time. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court asked the Center as well as the states to introduce one country one ration card. The apex court has also fixed July 31 as the deadline. In the meantime, the State Food Department has given this strict instruction in a virtual video conference with the District Magistrates of Nabanna on the same day.

The directive said, ‘Digital ration card will be linked with Aadhaar card at home. In the first phase, it will be linked by going from house to house. In the second phase, this work will be done from Bangla Sahayata Kendra for those who cannot be found at home in the first phase.

On Tuesday, the secretary of the food department held a video conference with all the district governors of the state. According to sources, the meeting was instructed to do so. There are multiple fake ration cards in the market. To eradicate it, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already said that the ration card will be linked with the Aadhaar card. It is starting from next 1st July. The agency that will do this has been instructed to help the district magistrates in every possible way.

In today’s video conference, the district magistrate said that the government is starting to make guidelines on rations at the door. But before that, the work of linking Aadhaar card with digital ration card has to be completed in wartime activities.

The Supreme Court today gave the state government and the Union Territories time to launch the nationwide ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme. The time has been fixed for July 31. The apex court directed the central government to set up a portal for migrant workers.