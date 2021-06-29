SAI International Education Group hosts ‘Booktopia’, a Round Square Inspired Global Reading Fest

SAI International Education Group, one of the leading education institutions of India hosted ‘Booktopia’ a Round Square inspired global reading fest to encourage the essence of reading. The Global event had a participation of around 500 students from seven countries: Japan, South Korea, South Africa, Rwanda, Uganda Pakistan and India. The event is aimed at inspiring the young generation to read books and share their ideas and experiences with others. Ms. Meghna Pant, an author and Ms. Elise Marra, a Michigan based Writer, Composer, Singer, Actor, Musician & a “teen prodigy addressed the students as the keynote speakers.

Booktopia incorporates many of the Round Square Discoveries including communications skills, inquisitiveness, inventiveness, self-awareness, appreciation for diversity, ability to solve problems, sense of responsibility, compassion, courage and teamwork. Students gained basic life skills and got a chance to improve skills such as organizational, collaboration, problem-solving, critical and creative thinking, task management skills along with intellectual skills, cognitive strategy and verbal and written information. Furthermore, individuals reinforced their grammar, vocabulary, pronunciation, reading and writing, basically all linguistic skills.

All the participants got an opportunity to listen to the insights of prominent keynote speakers, got involved in interactive sessions and meet avid readers from around the world. The students were divided into 10 barraza sessions themed on the book genres ie, fiction, classic adult fiction, magical, mystery and so on. The names of the barraza reflect the genre of the group aiming at discussing, debating and writing about their favorite book of that particular genre.

Ms. Elise Marra is a 17 year old Writer, Composer, Singer, Actor, Musician & a “teen prodigy” from Michigan, who hopes to encourage other young readers and writers to pursue their dreams. While interacting with the students Ms. Elise Marra, emphasized upon developing a reading habit for one’s personal growth. Ms. Marra was highly impressed by the students of SAI International and thanked the institute for organizing such an insightful event for the cause of the students.

Speaking on the occasion Vice Chairperson SAI International, Dr. Silpi Sahoo said, “Reading is an enriching experience that shapes a child and deepens one’s thoughts and feelings. It widens our world, expands our perspectives and enhances our imagination. We, at SAI International wish to develop a habit of reading books amongst the youth of today as it not only enhances the vocabulary but also instills values like empathy and acceptance. It influences the way we perceive different things and opens our heart to possibilities.”

All Round Square inspired events promote several of the IDEALS and this event was no exception. Internationalism is most prominent, when the youth of different countries come together under one umbrella and share their interests and find commonalities, internationalism is at the center.

