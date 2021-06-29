TMC alleges that Jagdeep Dhankhar is acting as state BJP president Failed BJP state president, the governor has taken that role, Kataksh Bratyar – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Trinamool Congress once again accused the governor of abuse of power The ruling party alleges that the governor is trying to mislead the people by abusing his power Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendushekhar Roy has accused Jagdeep of trying to create division among the wealthy.

State Education Minister Bratya Basu has once again accused the governor of plotting to divide the state. He also claimed that the governor had gone to Darjeeling to meet with separatists. His sarcasm is that the governor is trying to play that role himself to prove the state BJP president a failure.

The governor complained that there were financial discrepancies in the GTA He also warned to get audited by CAG On the same day, Education Minister Bratya Basu claimed, “The GTA Act clearly states that the GTA will be under the Minister of Hill Affairs.” Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in charge of this office If the governor wanted, that account could have reached him But he is defaming the government in the media by not asking the government for that account He claims to be the guardian of the state But when Alapana Banerjee was being harassed by the central government, he remained silent.

The education minister also questioned the manner in which the governor was holding a press conference at the Raj Bhavan to invite private media outlets or using social media like regular Twitter. “Whether the governor can use these gazettes at all or not, there is no definition in the constitution,” he said. The central government has prepared specific guidelines in this regard Because many governors are using them regularly He usually goes to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, but he does not show much interest in meeting the President, who is his real boss. In a sarcastic tone, Bratya Basu said the governor had taken on that role to prove the failure of the state BJP president.

Besides, Trinamool MP Sukhendushekhar Roy has termed the governor’s claim in the Jain Hawala case as half-truth. Citing a Facebook post by journalist Bineeth Narayan, he claimed that the trial had not started due to legal complications. As a result, there is no question of getting the accused released The governor claimed on Monday that his name was not on the chargesheet in the case