TMC MP attacks Jagdeep Dhankhar on illegal land allotment issue ‘Is taking advantage of illegal housing projects also constitutional, oncology?’ Mahua’s ‘honesty’ pierces Governor – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The conflict between the governors of West Bengal has been going on for some time. However, the heat wave reached its climax on Monday after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar returned to the city after a visit to North Bengal. This time, not only the ruling party, but also Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself made explosive allegations of corruption against him at a press conference. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that Jagdeep Dhankhar was named in the chargesheet of the 1996 Hawala-Jain scandal. However, the governor himself dismissed the allegation at a press conference later But this time, one of the most controversial nights in state politics, Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra gave the governor another googly. According to Mahua, Dhankhar was the beneficiary of Illegal Residential Land Allotment. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later rejected the allocation The Krishnanagar MP also tweeted a copy of the verdict, calling the governor an “oncologist”.

Mahua’s tweet on Tuesday morning is increasing the discomfort in Raj Bhavan? In his tweet, Mahua Maitra did not stop Kathuke from insulting the governor with ‘honesty and sincerity’. He wrote, “The ‘symbol of purity’, the Governor of West Bengal, was the beneficiary of the illegal housing allotment, which was later quashed by the full bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court ৷ was it constitutional, Ankleji?”

“Man of integrity” Governor WB was beneficiary of illegal residential land allotment which later came to be canceled by a Full Bench of Punjab & Haryana HC Was this also constitutional, Uncleji? pic.twitter.com/jXAW7SwgPu – Mahua Moitra (ahMahuaMoitra) June 29, 2021

Trinamool MP also posted a copy of the verdict in support of his tweet It is seen that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had ruled in a 1996 case The judgment said that it was not examined whether the applicants were eligible for the land allotted under the discretionary quota. Officials did not say whether the applicant for the land was a prominent person in the workplace or not. Whether the land can be given to the applicant has not been investigated Lands in Faridabad, Gurgaon and Panchkulla were allotted to many MPs, elected MLAs from Haryana, Bihar, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Gujarat, Punjab, members of the Union Cabinet and their children. Among those in whose names the lands have been allotted is Jagdeep Dhankhar Mahua also gave the facility to see it clearly with red ink