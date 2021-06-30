12 lakh more students to get Sabooj Sathi cycle Mamata told another 12 lakh students about the green companion bicycle, Nabanne – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government will provide bicycles to a total of 1.2 million students in the state by next November. On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made this announcement in Navanne

Under the initiative of the state government, bicycles are given to the ninth grade students every year in the green companion project The project is aimed at encouraging students to go to school and study, mainly in remote and rural areas. This project was started in 2015

On this day, Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Student Credit Card Project in Navanne On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that so far a total of 10 million students in the state have been given bicycles under the Green Companion Project. However, giving bicycles in the Green Companion project for the election was stopped for some time That process has started again after the vote meter The Chief Minister said that 3 lakh students who were studying in Class IX in 2020 will get bicycles this year. Apart from this, 9 lakh such students who are studying in ninth class this year will be given bicycles

In addition, the state government has started paying Rs 10,000 to buy tabs for Class XII students since last year. According to the Chief Minister, 7 lakh 8 thousand students of Class XII have already been paid Rs 10,000 to buy tabs. Now, those who are studying in class XI, when they go to class XII, about 9 lakh more students will be paid to buy tabs.