June 30, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

12 lakh more students to get Sabooj Sathi cycle Mamata told another 12 lakh students about the green companion bicycle, Nabanne – News18 Bangla

2 min read
22 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The state government will provide bicycles to a total of 1.2 million students in the state by next November. On this day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made this announcement in Navanne

Under the initiative of the state government, bicycles are given to the ninth grade students every year in the green companion project The project is aimed at encouraging students to go to school and study, mainly in remote and rural areas. This project was started in 2015

On this day, Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Student Credit Card Project in Navanne On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that so far a total of 10 million students in the state have been given bicycles under the Green Companion Project. However, giving bicycles in the Green Companion project for the election was stopped for some time That process has started again after the vote meter The Chief Minister said that 3 lakh students who were studying in Class IX in 2020 will get bicycles this year. Apart from this, 9 lakh such students who are studying in ninth class this year will be given bicycles

In addition, the state government has started paying Rs 10,000 to buy tabs for Class XII students since last year. According to the Chief Minister, 7 lakh 8 thousand students of Class XII have already been paid Rs 10,000 to buy tabs. Now, those who are studying in class XI, when they go to class XII, about 9 lakh more students will be paid to buy tabs.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh attacks Mamata Banerjee on Student Credit Card Scheme rc, Dilip Ghosh on Student Credit Card Scheme: Student Credit Card Scheme announced without thinking

15 mins ago admin
2 min read

Even after 7 years, the legal complications did not go away! When did the recruitment process for upper primary begin?

20 mins ago admin
1 min read

See Durgapujo Khuntipujo, Madan Mitra, present at Sonagachi

24 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh attacks Mamata Banerjee on Student Credit Card Scheme rc, Dilip Ghosh on Student Credit Card Scheme: Student Credit Card Scheme announced without thinking

15 mins ago admin
2 min read

Even after 7 years, the legal complications did not go away! When did the recruitment process for upper primary begin?

20 mins ago admin
2 min read

12 lakh more students to get Sabooj Sathi cycle Mamata told another 12 lakh students about the green companion bicycle, Nabanne – News18 Bangla

22 mins ago admin
1 min read

See Durgapujo Khuntipujo, Madan Mitra, present at Sonagachi

24 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.