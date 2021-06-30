Case when you go to give a job! Chief Minister alleges conspiracy to stop teacher recruitment

#Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court has issued a stay order on the appointment of a teacher to the upper primary as per the fears raised in the case filed in the Calcutta High Court. And this time Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the motives of the plaintiffs. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the appointment of more than 32,000 posts, including primary and upper primary, before Pujo to settle down. Accordingly, a case was filed in the High Court before the notification was issued for the appointment of teachers in 14339 posts of higher primary. In this context, the High Court gave a stay order on this day. When asked about it, the Chief Minister said, “35,000 children will get jobs. Everything is being prepared for them, but whenever there is a question of employment of students, cases are being filed in the court.” The case was later in the High Court for seven years. The court cleared it. Then the case again.

Then the Chief Minister roared and said, ‘Who is doing these cases? I have nothing to say about the court. But who is doing the cases? Some political leaders are doing this. Jealous, jealous people. A conspiracy is being hatched to ruin the future of the students. ‘

Several cases have been filed in the High Court regarding the appointment of upper primary. Interview list has been published for recruitment of teachers in 14339 posts of upper primary. But that interview list has been challenged in the High Court. The interview list has been published in violation of the rules of the School Service Commission, the examinees of the case had complained to the court. In this context, the court has issued a stay order on the appointment of teachers in the upper primary. The next hearing of the case is on July 9.

In fact, after the list of interviews was published on the website of the Board of Primary Education on Tuesday, the plaintiffs complained that the list of interviews had been finalized. There is no mention on the site of the minimum number of people being called for an interview. Their complaint is that this appointment is not being made as per the rules. Many candidates got higher marks but did not get a call for interview. In the light of these allegations, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay issued a stay order for the time being. But the Chief Minister is finding a political conspiracy behind it by practically thwarting the demands of the plaintiffs.