Debanjan case, the district’s immediate instructions to vaccinate nabannera!

#Kolkata: After Debanjan Kand. The state government is very upset over the fake vaccine case. So this time Nabanna is taking a tougher role with the vaccine camp. Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam has directed the districts to pay special attention to prevent such incidents from happening again. The health secretary held a meeting with the district magistrates in a video conference. He directed the district magistrates to keep an eye on the incidents like the fake vaccine scandal in Kolkata.

On the same day, the health secretary addressed the district magistrates in tune with the instructions, ‘Go with the police and monitor the camps. Keep inquiring through the municipality. The emphasis should be on the second dose of vaccination. “The vaccine that is currently in stock will give priority to those who have a second dose left,” he said. In other words, after the Debanjan incident, the health department warned the district magistrates.

Speaking at a press conference in Nabanna on the same day, Mamata Banerjee said, “The injection given is an antibiotic injection. I don’t know if there will be any harm in that. But we are watching. We will vaccinate all of them on behalf of the government. When someone does a plot, the plot goes away. I did not tolerate anyone. I will not tolerate anyone. I will not tolerate any madness. ‘ At the same time, the Chief Minister claimed, “BJP is trying to make Bengal smaller by conspiring with its own people.”

The Center has sent a letter to the state on the same day regarding the fake vaccine case. State Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi has written a letter to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asking him to send the report. On June 26, state opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari wrote a letter to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting him to hand over the investigation into the fake vaccine case to the CBI. The ED wanted a copy of the FIR and a report on the financial transactions of Tikakand to the Kolkata police. According to the Centre’s letter, a report has been summoned from the Chief Secretary on the basis of Shuvendu Adhikari’s letter.