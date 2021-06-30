Dilip Ghosh attacks Firhad Hakim on Fake Vaccination drive case rc, ভিডিও: Dilip’s target is Firhad kolkata

Horoscope

The year will go well There may be a little pressure at work, but it will be a good year There may be a gathering of guests in the family Give yourself a little time this year

Keep a little cool in the new year There may be some problem in the office In this new year, there can be a conversation with a new person

Look at the body in the new year You can get pain in stomach pain New job opportunities may come Keep an eye on the cost

In the new year there is the addition of love, affection and marriage Give yourself a little time You can go somewhere in front with the family

The office environment will be good in the new year If you can talk less Stay away from secret enemies New job opportunities may come

In the new year, an old friend can come back to life This week has been fruitful for traders Students can expect good results

You can suffer from lack of confidence in the new year Meditate to get peace of mind. . Try to keep yourself away from immoral things.

Keep an eye on the body in the new year May suffer from cold, cough The time is good for teachers

In the new year, there is the addition of promotion in the workplace You can get involved in a dispute with a person who is the mother of the family

In the new year, you will get name, fame, prestige, all this today. Your mental and physical condition will remain positive this week.

If you are looking forward to a pleasant change in the new year, you will have many opportunities this week. You will have special tendencies in creative subjects like art, dance, literature, etc. The monotonous daily life will become lively. Enjoy meeting loved ones. The day is also good for the students. Hard work will not fail. Get great success at work. There is a possibility of financial gain.

Keep your eyes and ears open in the new year Beware of secret enemies You can buy a new house or car There may be a gathering of guests in the house