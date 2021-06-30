Discovery India and BYJU’S are back with Season 4 of India’s biggest school quiz ‘Discovery School Super League’

Following the phenomenal success of Discovery School Super League with 2.35 million participants across 23,000+ schools in season three, Discovery India and BYJU’S – The learning app , announced its fourth season today. With its latest campaign thought, ‘Aao Milkar le khushi ki Udaan’, the quiz focusses on helping each student make progress that is filled with happiness, contentment, and confidence. DSSL S 4 engages not just students but also their parents, teachers, and principals through interactive new formats. It aims at making learning fun by uniting and inspiring kids to work together whilst keeping up their competitive spirit. Targeting over 3 million participants across the country from class 3-10 , students from 30,000 schools across 30 states will participate virtually in the quiz free of cost from their respective homes through the mobile application and the top team from each state will qualify for the TV round.

As the competition kickstarts virtually, students in the preliminary round can take advantage of preparatory tests to hone their skills before taking the main test on the app. After going through rigorous rounds of quizzing, the top team from each of the 30 states will qualify for the 6-episode TV quiz show which will premiere on Discovery channel and Discovery Kids. Owing to the current scenario, the TV round will be shot distantly with anchors at the studio while the contenders will battle it out virtually from their respective homes. To celebrate the spirit of learning, 9 students of the competition along with their respective principal/teacher will be awarded a special chance of spending a day at NASA.

“This initiative is an attempt to give students a unique opportunity to dive deeper into every subject while honing their general knowledge. Combining technology and creativity, we’re bringing students immersive ways to stay engaged whilst learning thereby making the application a wholesome destination for acquiring knowledge and ensuring every student gets a chance to participate in the quiz hassle free. Discovery School Super League began as a means to contribute to the development of young minds, letting them compete in a healthy way. With students from across 30000 schools participating in the quiz, season 4 will bring double the excitement, fun and learning “said, Atit Mehta, Marketing Head, BYJU’S.

“Discovery School Super League continues to be one of the most awaited events in the School calendar given the scale of the platform and opportunities it provides for students to shine at a national level. In fact, with schools being closed due to the pandemic, the eagerness from student community to participate in quiz has increased. We at Discovery believe that learning can be made fun through innovative and engaging formats and Discovery School Super League becoming India’s biggest and highly appreciated quiz competition serves as a testament to our belief.” said, Shaun Nanjappa Chendira, Head of Advertising Sales- South Asia, Discovery Inc.

To aid even better preparation for the quiz, season 4 will have the option to change the Discovery School Super League application into 8 Indian languages besides English i.e. Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati. While the question paper will be in English, the instructions will be translated in the selected regional language. Being a one stop destination for learning, the mobile application will also help students expand their knowledge base through educational films, receive education led rewards, educational trips, exclusive certificates, BYJU’S scho larships, a chance to virtually spend a day with the top educationists of India, and much more.