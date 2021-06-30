Even after 7 years, the legal complications did not go away! When did the recruitment process for upper primary begin?

#Kolkata: The recruitment process for the upper primary, which has been going on for almost eight years, is not over yet. This recruitment process is coming to a halt due to repeated legal complications. This recruitment process started in February 2014. Since then, the recruitment process has resumed on several occasions after the recruitment process was stalled due to legal complications. Let’s take a look at when the recruitment process for this upper primary started and why is it taking so long eight years to complete this recruitment process?

According to the School Service Commission, the process of filling up the first offline form started in February 2014. After that it was published in the online notification on behalf of SSC. Although that notification is made to take the TET or Teacher Eligibility Test. That test was on August 16, 2015. Tate’s results were released on September 14, 2016.

Following the publication of the results of the TET, a notification was issued on September 19, 2016 to accept the application of Upper Primary for the interview. 2260 candidates applied for this. The first phase of verification phase started on 6th of June 2016. The interview process started in July 2019. The interview episode runs in three phases. 27900 candidates were interviewed. The merit list was published on October 4, 2019 as per the order of the High Court. A total of 24,608 merit lists were published.

Even after the publication of the merit list, the High Court directed the School Service Commission to file a complaint within 21 days. On November 11, 2019, the commission finally declared 14339 vacancies. The High Court was then accused of not getting a place in the merit list after the interview, there was a controversy over the score of TET among the candidates and publishing the list of final vacancies without adhering to the thematic ratio. Subsequently, on 11 December 2020, the High Court dismissed the upper primary recruitment process and called for a new recruitment process. The entire recruitment process will start from January 4, 2021 and will be completed by July 31, 2021.

The school service commission then issued a notification of online verification on December 26 last year. Online verification takes place from January 4 to 22. Then on June 21 the School Service Commission published the interview list. On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court again suspended the recruitment process for SSC upper primary. Sources said that the school education department officials held a meeting with SSC officials on Wednesday afternoon to decide what position to take in the next case.

Somraj Banerjee