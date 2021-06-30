June 30, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Even after 7 years, the legal complications did not go away! When did the recruitment process for upper primary begin?

2 min read
4 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: The recruitment process for the upper primary, which has been going on for almost eight years, is not over yet. This recruitment process is coming to a halt due to repeated legal complications. This recruitment process started in February 2014. Since then, the recruitment process has resumed on several occasions after the recruitment process was stalled due to legal complications. Let’s take a look at when the recruitment process for this upper primary started and why is it taking so long eight years to complete this recruitment process?

According to the School Service Commission, the process of filling up the first offline form started in February 2014. After that it was published in the online notification on behalf of SSC. Although that notification is made to take the TET or Teacher Eligibility Test. That test was on August 16, 2015. Tate’s results were released on September 14, 2016.

Following the publication of the results of the TET, a notification was issued on September 19, 2016 to accept the application of Upper Primary for the interview. 2260 candidates applied for this. The first phase of verification phase started on 6th of June 2016. The interview process started in July 2019. The interview episode runs in three phases. 27900 candidates were interviewed. The merit list was published on October 4, 2019 as per the order of the High Court. A total of 24,608 merit lists were published.

Even after the publication of the merit list, the High Court directed the School Service Commission to file a complaint within 21 days. On November 11, 2019, the commission finally declared 14339 vacancies. The High Court was then accused of not getting a place in the merit list after the interview, there was a controversy over the score of TET among the candidates and publishing the list of final vacancies without adhering to the thematic ratio. Subsequently, on 11 December 2020, the High Court dismissed the upper primary recruitment process and called for a new recruitment process. The entire recruitment process will start from January 4, 2021 and will be completed by July 31, 2021.

The school service commission then issued a notification of online verification on December 26 last year. Online verification takes place from January 4 to 22. Then on June 21 the School Service Commission published the interview list. On Wednesday, the Calcutta High Court again suspended the recruitment process for SSC upper primary. Sources said that the school education department officials held a meeting with SSC officials on Wednesday afternoon to decide what position to take in the next case.

Somraj Banerjee



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

Case when you go to give a job! Chief Minister alleges conspiracy to stop teacher recruitment

48 mins ago admin
2 min read

Where to apply for a student credit card? The Chief Minister warned News18 Bangla

53 mins ago admin
3 min read

Mamata Banerjee alleges central government is not supplying sufficient vaccines to Bengal Three crore vaccines in Uttar Pradesh, why less than one crore in Bengal? Compassion on the allegation of deprivation – News18 Bangla

56 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Even after 7 years, the legal complications did not go away! When did the recruitment process for upper primary begin?

4 mins ago admin
2 min read

Case when you go to give a job! Chief Minister alleges conspiracy to stop teacher recruitment

48 mins ago admin
2 min read

Where to apply for a student credit card? The Chief Minister warned News18 Bangla

53 mins ago admin
3 min read

Mamata Banerjee alleges central government is not supplying sufficient vaccines to Bengal Three crore vaccines in Uttar Pradesh, why less than one crore in Bengal? Compassion on the allegation of deprivation – News18 Bangla

56 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.