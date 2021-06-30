Former Agriculture Minister Ashish Bandyopadhyay is the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly – News18 Bangla

Kolkata: Former Deputy Agriculture Minister Ashish Banerjee is the Deputy Speaker. This was stated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from Navanna last month.

Ashish Banerjee is going to be the Deputy Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. According to sources, BJP will not contest for the post of deputy speaker The first session of the new assembly will begin with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s budget speech on Friday, July 2 at noon. Election of Deputy Speaker will be held on Monday, the second day of the session. The Trinamool had earlier announced their candidate Ashish Banerjee for the post.

Ashish Bandyopadhyay is the MLA of Rampurhat. Earlier, he was a member of the state cabinet. He was also the Minister of Agriculture.