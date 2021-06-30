June 30, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

Health Ministry seeks immediate report on ‘fake’ vaccination camps in Kolkata

2 min read
15 mins ago admin


Alarmed at alleged instances of COVID-19 vaccination camps being organised by unauthorised people in some pockets in Kolkata, the Union Health Ministry has written and directed the local administration to submit a report within the next two days.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, said in the communication that “in view of the instances of COVID vaccination camps being organized allegedly by unauthorized people, it’s requested that the matter be urgently enquired into and the factual position about the serious allegations be clarified in next 2 days.’’

The letter noted that in some of these camps, notably in Kasba locality of the Kolkata Municipal area, none of the beneficiaries received any vaccination certificates generated from Co-WIN, giving rise to apprehensions about the genuineness of these camps.

Mr. Bhushan has said all vaccination sessions for COVID-l9 have to be organised through the Co-WIN portal and all vaccinations recorded on it.

“You are also aware that vaccination certificates are generated from Co-WIN after the vaccination events are successfully recorded by the vaccinators and that these certificates are then given to the beneficiaries in digital or physical form,’’ he said in the letter.

Advice to States

The Health Ministry had been advising States repeatedly that vaccination certificates must be issued to the beneficiaries.

“Non-issuance of these certificates therefore does lead to apprehension of fake vaccination camps and also raises doubts on the contents of injections delivered in such camps. Such instances, if not promptly enquired into and suitably addressed,’’ said Mr. Bhushan.

The Ministry had also written Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, West Bengal, Sikkim and Manipur, asking them to ensure that districts that continued to show high transmission of COVID-19 would be provided immediate intervention to bring down the positivity rate.

Doses distribution

More than 32.13 crore (32,13,75,820) vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre to the States/UTs so far, according to a release issued by the Ministry on Wednesday.

This, it said, had been given through free of cost channels and through direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages was 31,40,75,654 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. on Wednesday). More than 73 lakh (73,00,166) balance and unutilised doses were still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Furthermore, more than 24,65,980 doses were in the pipeline and would be received by the States/UTs within the next 3 days, it added.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

MAKAUT’s Tenth Day Lecture is Scheduled on 30th

17 hours ago Desk
2 min read

NHRC team member probing post-poll violence alleges attack in Kolkata

18 hours ago admin
3 min read

40% primary school students in Kolkata could not access classes during pandemic: study

19 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

Health Ministry seeks immediate report on ‘fake’ vaccination camps in Kolkata

15 mins ago admin
2 min read

Chief Ministers Medal: Top 4 police officers to get ‘Chief Minister’s Medal’! Let Kurnish know that you too …

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

The future of 14339 examinees in deep water, suspension of appointment of teachers in upper primary!

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Mamata fined Tk 5,000, accepts affidavit of Chief Minister-Law Minister in Narad case

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.