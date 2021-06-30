Mamata fined Tk 5,000, accepts affidavit of Chief Minister-Law Minister in Narad case

#NewDelhi: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had filed the petition in the Supreme Court in the context of the Narada case. But the country’s highest court asked the chief minister to re-apply to the Calcutta High Court to file an affidavit in the case. The apex court had also directed the Calcutta High Court to hear Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s plea in the Narad case. In that context, the Calcutta High Court accepted the affidavits of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Malay Ghatak. However, the court also gave 10 days to the CBI to file a counter affidavit. The High Court on Wednesday said the chief minister, law minister and the state government would have to pay a fine of Tk 5,000 in the case. The State Legal Services Authority will have to pay the fine.

State Advocate General Kishore Dutt told the court during the hearing of the Narad case that law and order is a state issue. Therefore, it is important for the state to make a statement in this regard. For that you have to submit an affidavit. In the light of that appeal, Justice Indraprasanna Mukherjee said, ‘The hearing should be concluded as soon as possible. In such cases, the hearing cannot last long. Otherwise, the wrong message will go to the people.

However, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the state’s request. The Chief Minister and the Law Minister were also his targets. His question was, ‘Why do the Chief Minister and the Law Minister want to give an affidavit after so many days?’ However, Justice Soumen Sen countered Tushar Mehta by saying, “If the state has the information, what is the problem if it wants to state it with an affidavit?” Why is the CBI opposing it? The court then fined the chief minister, law minister and state government Tk 5,000 and took affidavits.

The Narad case is being heard before a five-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court. There has been a request from the CBI to remove the Narad case from the state. But the state government wanted to file an affidavit opposing the CBI’s request but was not allowed to do so. In the case, the state government and law minister Malay Ghatak claimed they had the right to state their case against the CBI’s allegations. The CBI had alleged that the Chief Minister and the Law Minister had led a massive protest in front of the CBI office after the arrest of four leaders in the Narad case on May 16.