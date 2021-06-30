Suvendu Adhikari: Dilip Ghosh also forced the rise of Shuvendu! Find out why …

#Kolkata: 6 have joined the fight for the demand of 200 seats. Rule left is right. But one of the MLAs in the party, whose name is Shuvendu Adhikari, has done what he said. At the state committee meeting to strengthen the organization, Dilip Ghosh practically acknowledged Shuvendu’s achievement and gave him recognition. Subhendu’s success was projected to strengthen the party, as is the case in political circles.

Speaking at a state committee meeting on Tuesday, Dilip Ghosh said, “We have found someone who has fought with the chief minister and snatched victory.” Not only Shuvendu’s victory. The BJP has virtually gone ahead with any negative criticism at Tuesday’s meeting. Emergence has been put in front to turn around untimely. And that is why Shuvendu Adhikari has repeatedly come forward.

Shuvendu himself did not skimp on his own achievements. Shuvendu has repeatedly tried to prove that he has kept his promise to the team, even his close ones have done well. I have lost the Chief Minister, he can be heard saying this again and again.

Shuvendu sat in the seat next to General Secretary Amitabh Chakraborty. He was in the first row among the speakers. On this day when everyone was refraining from criticism, Shuvendu, who was walking in the opposite direction, said that the assembly was about criticism. Booth survey theory also came up in his words. Shuvendu is thinking of arranging lots keeping in mind the by-elections and re-elections.

The BJP has given utmost importance to Shuvendu Adhikari even before the election. Before the vote, Narendra Modi himself had several meetings with Shuvendu Adhikari. Shuvendu Adhikari rushed to the capital as soon as he was called. Even after the vote, the controversy within the party over his move to the capital did not abate. The division of the camp has also been demonstrated at various times. But it is good that the central BJP understands that Shuvendu Adhikari, who was once close to Mamata, can be the main charioteer to turn around in the coming days, to fix the strategy. And for the same reason, one journey is not having different results in the state. Dilip Shibir is practically recognizing the rise of Shuvendu Adhikari. The only reason is that he lost to Mamata Banerjee.