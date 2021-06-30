The future of 14339 examinees in deep water, suspension of appointment of teachers in upper primary!

#Kolkata: The fear was created, that fear came true in reality. A case was filed in the Calcutta High Court objecting to the method of appointing teachers to the upper primary. Multiple lawsuits were filed until last Thursday. Interview list was published for recruitment of teachers in 14339 posts of Higher Primary. But the case was filed in the High Court challenging the interview list. The interview list has been published in violation of the rules of the School Service Commission, the examinees of the case had complained to the court. In this context, the court issued a stay order on the appointment of teachers in the upper primary. The next hearing of the case is on July 2.

Incidentally, the list of interviews was published on the website of the Board of Primary Education on Tuesday. But on behalf of the plaintiffs, it is alleged that the list of interviews has been finalized. There is no mention on the site of the minimum number of people being called for an interview. Their complaint is that this appointment is not being made as per the rules. Many candidates got higher marks but did not get a call for interview. After that, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay issued a stay order for the time being.

However, the School Service Commission (SSC) is sitting in the meeting after the order of the High Court. It is learned that the meeting will discuss what action can be taken on the basis of the directions of the High Court.

Questions of Abhijit Ghosh, Maha Sarikul Islam, Biswajit Gorai, the East Burdwan candidates who approached the High Court on this issue, why is the commission afraid to publish the list of interviews according to the rules? As per the rules, the interview list will have the marks obtained in TET, academic marks and other marks. They have filed a case in the High Court for not giving them.

Biswajit Goraya’s lawyer Sudipta Dasgupta said, “The list of interviews was re-published with the same mistake as the previous list was canceled by the High Court. We have explained its irregularities to the High Court.” Lawyer Firdaus Shamim further said that they have information about the mistakes of a dozen candidates and they were also presented in the court. Some untrained have also filed lawsuits seeking to be included in the upper primary recruitment process. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the appointment of more than 32,000 posts, including primary and upper primary, before Pujo to settle down. But with the issuance of the notification of upper primary recruitment, the case became complicated again.