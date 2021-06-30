June 30, 2021

The municipality will not allow free installation of statues of scholars everywhere in the city

#Kolkata: The plaque under the bust of poet Rabindranath Tagore on SN Banerjee Road in Taltala had added a different dimension to the Kasba fake vaccine case. A new storm of controversy arose in the state politics around that plaque. Learning from the Debanjan incident, this time the Calcutta Municipality is reluctant to allow the installation of statues and plaques on the streets of Calcutta.

The issue was also discussed at a meeting of the municipality’s administrative council on Tuesday. At the same time, the Calcutta Municipality will consider twice before allowing the installation of statues of scholars in different parts of the city.

On Tuesday evening, Firhad Hakim, head of the Calcutta Municipal Board of Governors, said, “The Calcutta Municipality is seriously considering the issue. This was discussed at today’s meeting. Statues of great thinkers like Rabindranath Tagore, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are placed all over the city.” It is an insult to the scholars. It is an insult to the nation. The municipality will be strict on this issue from now on.

Despite the lack of maintenance of the statues of relevant scholars, according to municipal sources, the ruling party wants to take a tough stance on the issue in the coming days by learning from the way the image of the ruling party has been tarnished from the plaque under Rabindranath Tagore on SN Banerjee Road in Taltala. Trinamool Congress. That is what Firhad said in the porch of the municipality on Tuesday.

At the same time, the municipality is thinking of launching a publicity campaign on the issue of fake appointment letters from various departments of the Calcutta Corporation. The issue was discussed at a meeting of the municipality’s governing body on Tuesday.

PARADIP GHOSH



Source link

