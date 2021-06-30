The third wave is coming, the pujo committee appeared with free ‘milk at the door’ to save the children!

#Kolkata: Alipore Public Durgotsab Committee appeared with ‘milk at the door’ to increase the nutrition of children in Corona. The third wave of Corona is coming in a few days. Experts say children will be the most affected this time. But no vaccine has been developed for them yet. Therefore, there is no other way but to increase the immunity of children. Many people’s earnings are already at the bottom for the lock down. The condition of the families who eat day after day is very miserable. In this situation, it is not possible for many families to increase the nutrition of the child by providing extra food. Considering this situation, Alipore has made a universal plan to distribute milk every day to increase the nutrition of children in the area. The distribution of milk for the children of the area started from June 3.

Entrepreneurs are mainly working in wards 64 and 62 of Kolkata Municipality i.e. slums adjacent to Alipore Chetla. On an average, 3060 children are being given 250 ml of milk for free every day. Cards have been made for him in the name of each child. If you take that card, you will get milk. Khudera is also appearing in the milk line with the parents since morning.

Kaushik Bhattacharya, one of the founders of the Pujo Committee, said, “Since last year, we have been doing a lot of social work in Lockdown by reducing Pujo’s budget. But experts are sounding lightning signals for children in the third wave of Corona. Their body needs more nutrition to survive. So we started this work. But how long will this project last? Kaushik Babu said, ‘We have a preliminary plan to run after July. Many kind people are coming forward to help us. If we continue with their help, we will continue to provide milk for the children until the third wave of Corona is over.