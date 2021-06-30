June 30, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

The third wave is coming, the pujo committee appeared with free ‘milk at the door’ to save the children!

2 min read
35 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Alipore Public Durgotsab Committee appeared with ‘milk at the door’ to increase the nutrition of children in Corona. The third wave of Corona is coming in a few days. Experts say children will be the most affected this time. But no vaccine has been developed for them yet. Therefore, there is no other way but to increase the immunity of children. Many people’s earnings are already at the bottom for the lock down. The condition of the families who eat day after day is very miserable. In this situation, it is not possible for many families to increase the nutrition of the child by providing extra food. Considering this situation, Alipore has made a universal plan to distribute milk every day to increase the nutrition of children in the area. The distribution of milk for the children of the area started from June 3.

Entrepreneurs are mainly working in wards 64 and 62 of Kolkata Municipality i.e. slums adjacent to Alipore Chetla. On an average, 3060 children are being given 250 ml of milk for free every day. Cards have been made for him in the name of each child. If you take that card, you will get milk. Khudera is also appearing in the milk line with the parents since morning.

Kaushik Bhattacharya, one of the founders of the Pujo Committee, said, “Since last year, we have been doing a lot of social work in Lockdown by reducing Pujo’s budget. But experts are sounding lightning signals for children in the third wave of Corona. Their body needs more nutrition to survive. So we started this work. But how long will this project last? Kaushik Babu said, ‘We have a preliminary plan to run after July. Many kind people are coming forward to help us. If we continue with their help, we will continue to provide milk for the children until the third wave of Corona is over.

Published by:Suman Biswas

First published:



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

‘If someone is sick, Modiji wants to kill the people of Bengal’, Dilip stabs Mamata in fake vaccine case – News18 Bangla

25 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kolkata, the paradise of the Devanjans, matches the blue light without documents, watch the video of the sting operation

33 mins ago admin
2 min read

Deda sells blue lights for only 800 rupees! Benium’s business leaked in sting operation – News18 Bangla

50 mins ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

‘If someone is sick, Modiji wants to kill the people of Bengal’, Dilip stabs Mamata in fake vaccine case – News18 Bangla

25 mins ago admin
1 min read

Kolkata, the paradise of the Devanjans, matches the blue light without documents, watch the video of the sting operation

33 mins ago admin
2 min read

The third wave is coming, the pujo committee appeared with free ‘milk at the door’ to save the children!

35 mins ago admin
2 min read

Deda sells blue lights for only 800 rupees! Benium’s business leaked in sting operation – News18 Bangla

50 mins ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.