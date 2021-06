Weather Update: Heavy rains flood several districts in North Bengal, warning issued, thunderstorms may occur in South Bengal

Heavy rain warning for North Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura for next five days. Heavy rain warning for Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday Heavy rain warning for Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Wednesday Heavy rain forecast for Uttar Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Thursday and Friday.