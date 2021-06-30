Where to apply for a student credit card? The Chief Minister warned News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress promised a Student Credit Card in every campaign for the Assembly polls. As the saying goes, so does the work. Shortly after the formation of the third government, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arranged this special loan for the students of Bengal. On Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Student Credit Card Scheme from Navanna. In this project, students will get loan for higher education for a period of 15 years Up to a maximum of 40 years of age, this student can apply for a loan through a credit card

The Chief Minister said today where to go to apply for this loan. He said that only the website of the government’s education department can get detailed information about it. Students who are willing to take a loan can apply by visiting www.wb.gov.in through the portal. Also provided is the online portal address wbscc.wb.gov.in and toll free number 18001028014. Students can apply for a student credit card by calling this online portal or toll free number. At the same time, Mamata Banerjee has warned the people of the state.

In the wake of the bogus vaccine scandal, Mamata said she would take precautionary measures to prevent credit card fraud. He said, ‘If a fraudster misuses this card, don’t make a discount. Fraudsters cheat, don’t look at any fraud. You will find detailed information about this only on the website of the government’s education department. Many imitate. We have to keep an eye on that. What happened with this vaccine is an isolated case. I will ask Bratya Basu and Secretary Manish Jain to keep an eye on it. One hundred people have been selected to study IAS-IPS. They will get this education for free. They will also get stipend. We will do what we promised. ‘

The Chief Minister also explained in detail the facilities and conditions under which loans can be availed on student credit cards. “We promised to do it when the government came to power,” he said This is the first time such a big project in the whole world It is our word to keep talking It is our job to keep talking Students will be able to take loans up to one million rupees No guarantee is required for this The state government will be the guarantor. The Chief Minister said that the student will be able to apply for the credit card only after passing the Class X board examination. This credit card will then be available for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, research.