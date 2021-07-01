Bengal Corona Update Daily Covid Report is higher on 1st July though covid death has reduced

#Kolkata: Today, on the day of Doctor’s Day on July 1, the coronavirus of Bengal is on the rise again. In the last 24 hours, the number of daily corona cases in the state has increased. More than one and a half thousand people have been affected. Yesterday the number was below one and a half thousand. The upward corona graph is worrying again. But hopefully the number of corona deaths has decreased in the last 24 hours. In the last 24 hours, 26 people have died due to corona virus. Yesterday that number was 29 people.

As many as 1,501 new cases of corona were reported in the state on Thursday. However, the upward recovery rate. According to the health department, 141 of the newly infected people in the last 24 hours are from West Midnapore. In other words, the district is in the first place in terms of daily transmission to North 24 Parganas. North 24 Parganas is in the second place. 138 people were infected in one day. Darjeeling in third place. In one day, the deadly virus has taken hold of the bodies of 135 people there. Even today Kolkata is in the fourth place. There are 126 infected people in one day. The corona (Virus) graph of South Bengal as well as North Bengal is also downward. However, the way the infection is increasing in West Midnapore in South Bengal and Darjeeling in North Bengal is naturally raising concerns. The total number of victims in the state so far is 15,01,284.

Of the 28 people killed in the last 24 hours in the state, four were from North 24 Parganas, four from Kolkata and four from Darjeeling. In Jalpaiguri, Nadia and West Burdwan, 3 people died of corona virus on this day. So far, the total death toll in the state has risen to 18,835. The good news is that 1,69 people have returned home after defeating Corona. So far, the total number of coroners in the state is 14, 63, 369. In the last 24 hours, the recovery rate stood at 97. 48 percent. In the last 24 hours, 54,641 people have been tested for corona. So far, a total of 1,42,62,933 people have been tested for corona.