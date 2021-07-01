Bengal Restrictions | One more restriction || Find out which route the bus is taking off, what is open …

#Kolkata: According to the announcement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a new level of Bengal Restrictions is starting from today. Although the previous rules have been maintained at this stage, this time public-private buses are going to take to the streets. Auto-Toto will run without it. Although trains and metros are closed. The staff special train will run as it was. However, getting down the bus on the road will solve the problem of the commuters, even if it is like that of the informed quarters.

The Chief Minister has laid down conditions for the bus to land on the road. Clearly, 50 percent of the people can be taken on the bus now. Vaccination of bus drivers, conductors and other workers is mandatory when going on the road. Passengers or drivers, everyone involved must wear a mask.

According to sources, the state transport corporation will run 800 buses at the moment. If the demand increases, 1100 buses will run. According to sources, the emphasis is on Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan, Barrackpore, Naihati, Bangaon, Barasat, Habra and Ranaghat routes keeping in mind the daily passengers.

Initially, South Bengal State Transport Corporation will run 650 buses. Emphasis will be given on Burdwan, Murshidabad and East Midnapore districts. North Bengal State Transport Corporation will run 500 buses. Most buses will run on Kolkata-Siliguri, Siliguri-Kochbihar, Malda-Alipurduar routes.

Note that salon beauty parlors in the state are partially opening from today. For now, the parlor will be open from 11 am to 6 pm. The period of opening the market is increasing. The market can be kept open from 8 am to 12 noon. General stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The gym will also open. In addition, private offices can work with 50 percent of the people for the time being. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has tied the number of 50 guests at the social event.