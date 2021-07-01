Bengal Weather Forecast: Heavy rain in the north, light rain with thunder in the south! Weather forecast at a glance

#Kolkata: Monsoon 2021 also started in the second innings. Although light to moderate rainfall has been observed in South Bengal, North Bengal is expected. According to the Bengal Weathe Forecast of the meteorological office, several areas in the north are likely to be waterlogged due to heavy rains as well as landslides.

Although the sky was overcast in South Bengal since morning, there were scattered light to moderate rains over several districts and large areas of Kolkata. However, as a low pressure axis starts from Uttar Pradesh and passes over North Bengal, although heavy rains are not forecast in South Bengal including Kolkata, North Bengal is likely to be washed away by heavy rains. There is a danger of flood with flood warning due to rising water level of the river. That is why the Red Alert has been issued in several areas in the north.

Weather Warning for North and South Bengal:

Heavy rains lashed Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Kochbihar, Malda and northern and southern Dinajpur in northern Bengal today, prompting an orange alert and a red alert in some parts of Alipurduar. On the first day of July, orange alert was issued in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, North Dinajpur and red alert was issued in some places of Kochbihar, Alipurduar. Orange warnings have also been issued on July 2 and 3. Scattered rains are also forecast in South Bengal.

Today’s weather in Kolkata:

The maximum temperature in Kolkata on Thursday was around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum was around 28 degrees Celsius. There are chances of thunderstorms with occasional rain and thunderstorms in the morning and at night.

Tomorrow’s weather forecast:

The maximum temperature in Kolkata city will be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be around 28 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with heavy thunderstorms in the morning and thunderstorms once and thunderstorms at night. Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kochbihar, Uttar Dinajpur have been issued orange warnings due to heavy rains, while Mushirdabad, Nadia and Birbhum are also forecast to receive thundershowers.