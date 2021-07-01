Biker Policeman Vivekananda Dab Died on spot, Red Road bus accident

#Kolkata:

The bus took to the streets for the first time on Thursday after the restrictions were relaxed. And on the first day, a big accident happened in Kolkata. The Metiabruz-Howrah mini bus lost control and crashed into the wall of Fort William. Many eyewitnesses say the bus broke the railing and hit the wall. A bus rider died in the accident. At least 18 people were seriously injured. The condition of many of the injured in the bus accident is said to be critical. Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra visited the spot.

It is learned that the name of the dead bike rider is Vivekananda Dab. He is an employee of Calcutta Police. The bike was registered in 2012. He died on the spot after being hit by a bus. The deceased was a resident of Shalbani in Jhargram. He used to rent a mess in Calcutta. Accident research team has reached the accident site. The team is looking into the cause of such a horrible accident. However, initially it was thought that the bus was at a reckless speed. The bus lost control and hit the bike rider. It is learned that the bike rider was rescued by removing the bus with a crane. It is learned that Vivekananda Dab is a constable of the Reserve Force.

He is 39 years old. He used to rent a mess in Howrah. The police got all the information about the rider from the number plate of the bike.

Many eyewitnesses say the bus was speeding. It has been raining in the city and suburbs since morning. The bus was speeding in it. The bike rider fell in front of the bus. The mini bus lost control and hit the policeman. He then broke the railing on the side of the road and hit the wall of Fort William. At present 13 injured people are undergoing treatment at SSKM. The condition of the three is said to be critical.