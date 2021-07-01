Depression-monsoon wind forceps attack! From today, continuous rain will continue in ‘these’ districts of the state bengal weather forecast for next 48 hours, heavy to very heavy rain lashed in various parts of bengal due to deep depression– News18 Bangla

* Red warning of heavy rain on Friday and Saturday in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kochbihar. Rainfall of more than 200 mm is expected. Heavy rain warning in Darjeeling, Kalimpong. Warning of heavy rain in Malda North and South Dinajpur. Heavy rain warning was also issued on Sunday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts. File image.