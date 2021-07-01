The 5-Days AICTE sponsored workshop was conducted from 14th to 18th June 2021 in which around 200 participants from different parts of the country participated. The 5-day workshop was on “EMERGING TRENDS IN THE FIELD OF ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE AND MACHINE LEARNING APPLICATIONS”

The event was inaugurated on 14th June 2021. Our Chief Guest of the occasion was Dr. Nabarun Bhattacharyya, senior director and Centre head of CDAC Kolkata. The session was opened by the program coordinator Dr. Mohuya Chakraborty, who spoke about Industry 4.0 and how it is so much related to the topic of the FDP. The Chair of the FDP, Dr. Satyajit Chakraborty, talked about the different AI related projects that the institute is venturing into like – plagiarism checker, autonomous drones to name a few. We were enlightened by our Chief Guest of the program, Dr. Nabarun Bhattacharyya, on the overview of machine learning and how it is related to artificial intelligence.

The eminent speakers for the 5-day workshop were: Dr. Umapada Pal, IAPR Fellow, Professor, ISI, Kolkata. Dr. Pal introduced many different unique and cutting edge application of deep learning in image analysis like multi script document recognition with mobile application, parcel sorting, handwriting recognition and air writing to name a few. We had Dr. Jyotsna Kumar Mandal, Ex-Dean, Professor, Kalyani University. Dr. Mandal talked about “Recent trends in AI and its associated security issues”. Dr. Pabitra Mitra, Professor, Department of Computer Science & Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, explained “Artificial Neural Network” to the participants. Dr. Debashis De, Professor, MAKAUT conducted session on “Intelligent mobile edge computing”. We were privileged to have eminent speaker – Dr. Chandan Chakraborty, Professor, CSE, National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training & Research, Salt Lake. The session was on “Machine Learning in Medical Diagnosis”. Dr. Arpan Pal, Chief Scientist and Researcher at TCS Research and Innovation along with Mr. Gitesh Kulkarni and Swarnava Dey- Scientist in TCS Research talked about “The Need for AI Processing at Edge”. Dr. Arijit Mukherjee, Senior Scientist at the Embedded Devices and Intelligent Systems research area in TCS Research and Mr. Sounak Dey, senior scientist at TCS Research conducted session on “Bio plausible Neural Computing on Neuromorphic Edge”. The event also had a session on “Stress Management” by Dr. Bappaditya Chowdhury, Consultant psychiatrist AMRI-APOLLO hospital. Mr. Sabyasachi Mukhopadhyay, Faculty of Business Analytics & Statistics, School of Management Sciences, MAKAUT conducted hands-on session on “Deep Learning”.The 5-day workshop successfully came to an end with an exam to test the participants understanding on the concepts learned in the FDP.