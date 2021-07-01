‘Gift-envelope used in Raj Bhavan’, picture of Jagdeep Dhankhar with Debanjan’s bodyguard is public!

#Kolkata: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar is the target of the ruling party Trinamool in the fake vaccine case. The BJP has demanded a CBI probe into the Kasba fake vaccine case by posing as fake IAS Debanjan Deb and several other grassroots leaders. In this situation, Trinamool MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy demanded that the governor and his family have a picture of Devanjan’s security guard with him. Special gifts, envelopes could be sent to the palace through this security guard. We are bringing it to the attention of investigators. Let the correct information come to the fore. ‘

Not only that, on this day, the Trinamool has brought forward one explosive information after another against the Governor. Revealing the picture of Debanjan Deb’s security guard with the governor, the Trinamool MP said, ‘The Chief Minister has said that everything will be seen in the investigation. This picture is awesome. The ruling party has also demanded the removal of the governor. In the words of Sukhendu Shekhar, ‘I will demand the dismissal of the governor again, otherwise I will bring it to the notice of the President. ‘

The conflict between the Governor and the ruling party in West Bengal has been going on for a long time. However, the heat wave reached its climax on Monday after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar returned to the city after a visit to North Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself has leveled explosive allegations of corruption against him in the Jain Hawala case. Chief Minister Mamata alleged that Jagdeep Dhankhar was named in the chargesheet of the 1996 Hawala-Jain scandal. Later in a press conference, the governor himself dismissed the allegation But then Trinamool MP Mahua Maitra entered the hall. According to Mahua, the present Governor of Bengal was also the beneficiary of Illegal Residential Land Allotment. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court later rejected the allotment

Dhankhar, however, did not comment on the basis of Mahua’s allegation. Sukhendu Shekhar has also spoken about that issue on this day. His sarcasm, ‘This governor is also involved in land scandals. He is silent about that too. These people are going to North Bengal. Provoking. The Chief Minister should have been spoken to before appointing the accused against whom there are so many allegations as Governor. Our request is to remove him. We will talk to the President. The team will think about the impeachment. That will be seen in that method.

In other words, on the one hand, while the BJP is trying to put pressure on the grassroots in the fake vaccine scandal, this time the ruling party came to the fore by targeting the counter-governor.