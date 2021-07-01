Kolkata Accident || Horrific bus accident in Kolkata, injured in SSKM’s trauma care, Commissioner of Police at the scene

#Kolkata: Terrible bus accident on the first day of bus service in Kolkata. A Kolkata policeman was passing by on a bike. While trying to save him, the bus hit him hard and hit the wall. The deceased was identified as Vivekananda Daber, a resident of West Midnapore. It is learned that there were at least 30 passengers in the bus at the time of the bike accident. At least 16 of them were injured. Thirteen of them have been admitted to the hospital, of whom six are in critical condition. According to police sources, all the injured have been kept in the trauma care of SSKM Hospital. The minibus was virtually twisted in the accident. A large team of police including Kolkata Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra reached the spot. DC Traffic Arijit Sinha has reached the trauma care of the hospital. Special army team is at the spot. They are carrying out rescue work at a fast pace.

It is to be mentioned that a minibus of Howrah Metiaburuj route lost control at noon and hit the wall of Fort William. According to eyewitnesses, a bike coming from the opposite direction could not control the speed and the bus suddenly hit the wall of Red Road. The bike rider also lost control and went to the bottom of the bus. The bus driver and passengers were injured in the incident. Almost immediately they were caught and taken to the underworld. The crane was brought to move the bus.

According to police sources, there are several CCTVs in the Fort William area. The footage is being examined there to see exactly how the accident happened. Investigators assured that they would check whether the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol.