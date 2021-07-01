On the way, a big bus accident on Kolkata’s Red Road, at least 19 injured

#Kolkata: On the first day of the bus service, a big accident happened on Red Road. A minibus on the Howrah-Metiaburuj route lost control and crashed into the wall of Fort William. In the event. There were at least 30 passengers on the bus at the time of the accident. At least 19 of them were injured. The injured were rushed to SSKM Hospital. According to the latest reports, one of them is in critical condition. Three seriously injured. The minibus was virtually twisted in the accident. A large team of Kolkata police has reached the spot. Special army team has arrived. They have completed the rescue work at a fast pace.

According to eyewitnesses, a bike coming from the opposite direction could not control the speed and suddenly the bus hit the wall of Red Road. The bike rider also lost control and went to the bottom of the bus. According to the source, he left the bike and ran away.

The bus driver and others injured in the incident were immediately arrested and taken to the underworld. The crane was brought to move the bus. Police Commissioner Soumen Mitra reached the spot.

There are several CCTVs in the Fort William area. The footage is being examined there to see exactly how the accident happened. Investigators assured that they would check whether the bus driver was under the influence of alcohol.