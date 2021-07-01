Post Poll Violence Supreme Court asks report from Election Commission Center and State | Bengal’s ‘post-election violence’ case

#NewDelhi: The Supreme Court has summoned a report within four weeks on a case of post-poll violence in West Bengal. Lawyer Vishnu Jain had filed a case in the Supreme Court alleging Post Poll Violence. The petition seeks the formation of a ‘Special Investigation Team’ (SIT) under the supervision of the court to probe the post-election violence in the state. Besides, the court directed to give compensation and rehabilitation to the victims. At the same time, the petition for the issuance of presidential rule in the state was also informed in this case. The case was heard on Thursday. On the same day, the Supreme Court accepted the case and directed the Election Commission, the Central Government and the WB Govt to respond within four weeks with an affidavit.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also been charged in the post-election violence case. However, the Supreme Court did not give any notice to the Chief Minister. A bench of Supreme Court Justices Binit Sharan and Dinesh Maheshwari on Thursday directed the court to file a reply within the next four weeks in the wake of a post-poll violence case in Bengal.

The lawsuit alleges that supporters were deliberately persecuted after the vote. They are being attacked. Their houses are being set on fire. Property is being looted. Many people are being tortured just to support one political party.

Incidentally, the opposition BJP has been alleging violence across the state since the West Bengal polls. Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has also spoken out about this. He has visited Delhi and met Union Home Minister Amit Shah at various places, including the National Human Rights Commission. State opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari has met Amit Shah three times in the last one month on the same issue. Shuvendu also had a meeting with Amit Shah on the issue on Thursday. In this situation, in the case of lawyer Vishnu Jain, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court to form a special investigation team including the imposition of presidential rule in the state. Note that Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has already tweeted about this.