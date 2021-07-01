RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR INTRODUCED IN INDIA: LUXURY AND PERFORMANCE TAKEN TO NEW HEIGHTS

Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced the introduction of Range

Rover Sport SVR in India. The Range Rover Sport SVR is available with SVR’s range-topping

5.0 I supercharged V8 petrol engine that delivers a power of 423 kW and torque of 700 Nm and

is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 s.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said,

“Range Rover SVR redefines & further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by

leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure that Range

Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining

formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high end and refined luxury.”

Superior performance

The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest, most powerful and dynamic Land Rover ever

produced. Designed, engineered and developed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle

Operations, the luxury performance SUV is hand-finished in Coventry, UK. It unleashes the full

potential of the Range Rover Sport’s lightweight and robust all-aluminium architecture, while

retaining the refinement, luxury and off-road capability for which Range Rover is world-

renowned.

Coupled with bespoke enhancements to the chassis, the SVR delivers more dynamic handling

without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability. The brilliantly

engineered design of the vehicle ensures a controlled pitch under heavy acceleration and

braking, and the damping hardware is tuned to provide exceptional turn-in, mid-corner grip and

body control.

Distinctive and powerful look

The reprofiled front bumper design lends the Range Rover Sport SVR an assertive appearance,

with vents designed to improve brake cooling. The performance brake pads and discs provide

enhanced performance at higher temperatures, ensuring the braking system is more resistant to

fade during dynamic driving. Body-colored detailing at the rear and an SVR badge also help to

identify the SVR.

Inside the Range Rover Sport SVR, the lightweight SVR Performance seats create an athletic

silhouette and provide exceptional comfort on long journeys. Finished in high-quality perforated

Windsor leather, the SVR Performance seats reflect the SVR’s status as the ultimate high-

performance luxury SUV. Seat backs finished in satin black with an embossed SVR logo on the

headrests also deliver heightened exclusivity. The supportive seats also create more rear

legroom and the impression of a cosseting four-seat interior, while retaining flexible five-seat

capability.

Continuing the high-performance theme, sound quality comes from a 19-speaker Meridian

Surround Sound System, which combines 825 watts, a dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield

technology for a thrilling personal sound experience in every seat.

To know more about the Range Rover Sport SVR, kindly visit www.landrover.in.

Land Rover Product Portfolio in India

The Land Rover range in India includes the 20MY Range Rover Evoque ( starting at ₹ 59.04

Lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at ₹ 65.30 Lakh), New Range Rover Velar (starting at ₹ 79.87

Lakh), Defender 110 (starting at ₹ 83.38 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at ₹ 91.27 Lakh)

and Range Rover (starting at ₹ 210.82 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom in India.

Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Network in India

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 24 cities, through 28 authorized outlets in

Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru (3), Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai (2), Coimbatore,

Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana,

Mangalore, Mumbai (2) , Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada.

-ENDS-