RANGE ROVER SPORT SVR INTRODUCED IN INDIA: LUXURY AND PERFORMANCE TAKEN TO NEW HEIGHTS
Jaguar Land Rover India, today announced the introduction of Range
Rover Sport SVR in India. The Range Rover Sport SVR is available with SVR’s range-topping
5.0 I supercharged V8 petrol engine that delivers a power of 423 kW and torque of 700 Nm and
is capable of accelerating from 0-100 km/h in 4.5 s.
Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India said,
“Range Rover SVR redefines & further elevates performance and luxury in an SUV by
leveraging the best of bespoke British design and engineering. I am sure that Range
Rover Sport SUV enthusiasts and fans will simply love this latest offering combining
formidable British engineering craftsmanship with high end and refined luxury.”
Superior performance
The Range Rover Sport SVR is the fastest, most powerful and dynamic Land Rover ever
produced. Designed, engineered and developed by Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle
Operations, the luxury performance SUV is hand-finished in Coventry, UK. It unleashes the full
potential of the Range Rover Sport’s lightweight and robust all-aluminium architecture, while
retaining the refinement, luxury and off-road capability for which Range Rover is world-
renowned.
Coupled with bespoke enhancements to the chassis, the SVR delivers more dynamic handling
without compromising traditional Range Rover comfort or all-terrain capability. The brilliantly
engineered design of the vehicle ensures a controlled pitch under heavy acceleration and
braking, and the damping hardware is tuned to provide exceptional turn-in, mid-corner grip and
body control.
Distinctive and powerful look
The reprofiled front bumper design lends the Range Rover Sport SVR an assertive appearance,
with vents designed to improve brake cooling. The performance brake pads and discs provide
enhanced performance at higher temperatures, ensuring the braking system is more resistant to
fade during dynamic driving. Body-colored detailing at the rear and an SVR badge also help to
identify the SVR.
Inside the Range Rover Sport SVR, the lightweight SVR Performance seats create an athletic
silhouette and provide exceptional comfort on long journeys. Finished in high-quality perforated
Windsor leather, the SVR Performance seats reflect the SVR’s status as the ultimate high-
performance luxury SUV. Seat backs finished in satin black with an embossed SVR logo on the
headrests also deliver heightened exclusivity. The supportive seats also create more rear
legroom and the impression of a cosseting four-seat interior, while retaining flexible five-seat
capability.
Continuing the high-performance theme, sound quality comes from a 19-speaker Meridian
Surround Sound System, which combines 825 watts, a dual-channel subwoofer and Trifield
technology for a thrilling personal sound experience in every seat.
To know more about the Range Rover Sport SVR, kindly visit www.landrover.in.
Land Rover Product Portfolio in India
The Land Rover range in India includes the 20MY Range Rover Evoque ( starting at ₹ 59.04
Lakh), Discovery Sport (starting at ₹ 65.30 Lakh), New Range Rover Velar (starting at ₹ 79.87
Lakh), Defender 110 (starting at ₹ 83.38 Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at ₹ 91.27 Lakh)
and Range Rover (starting at ₹ 210.82 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom in India.
Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Network in India
Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India in 24 cities, through 28 authorized outlets in
Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru (3), Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai (2), Coimbatore,
Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana,
Mangalore, Mumbai (2) , Noida, Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada.
