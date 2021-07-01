Suvendu Adhikari Security: Shuvendu’s ‘sensational’ security report submitted to the High Court! What’s in it?

#Kolkata: The security belt of 19 cabinet ministers in the state is less than that of Shuvendu Adhikari. The state government is well aware of the security of the opposition leader. No additional security is required, the state’s Advocate General said in a report to the High Court. Judgment in Shuvendu’s security case on Friday. The state submitted a report on the overall security of the state opposition leader to the High Court on Thursday.

The state’s argument is that Shuvendu Adhikari had been getting state security for so long due to intelligence reports. On 20 December 2020, a joint review of the security of Shuvendu Adhikari was held between the Center and the States. On December 21, 2020, it was decided that the Center would provide Z category security to Shuvendu. After that, the state lifted the security given to Shuvendu. The Advocate General further told the court on Thursday that Shuvendu Adhikari was in the security zone of 26 central jawans. He got into the bulletproof car. The state has withdrawn its security measures, saying the center would provide security.

Five cabinet ministers of the state get Z category security. Two ministers of state get Y Plus security. 17 ministers of the state get Y category security. The security blankets of 19 ministers of the state are less than those of the opposition leaders. Security depends on the information found in the intelligence report over time. There is nothing to worry about the safety of the state opposition leader, the state is well aware of that.

AG Kishore Dutt’s counter-Shuvendu lawyer Soumya Majumder told the court that Shuvendu Adhikari was attacked when he went to fetch the certificate of victory on May 2. The state did not provide any security for the local rallies, so Shuvendu Adhikari was attacked. The Maoist threat is still on Shuvendu Adhikari. The state’s opposition leader is facing problems due to lack of pilot car and route lining. The counter-advocate general said that the police had already submitted a chargesheet after investigating the incident of Shuvendu being attacked at the Nandigram counting center. The rise and fall of the security belt depends on the rank of the person in the important position and the type of intelligence report. The plaintiff has nothing to worry about. In a question-and-answer session, Justice Shivkant Prasad said, “In a strong democracy, there is a strong opposition. We all know what happened at the time of the 2008-09 intelligence report.” After that, Justice Shuvendu ended the question and answer session of the security case. The High Court will rule on the case at 2pm on Friday.