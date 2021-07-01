The weather changed, heavy rain on Friday-Saturday! ,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,

#Kolkata: The weather changed. Cloudy skies since Thursday morning. Somewhere light to moderate and somewhere heavy rain has started. Heavy rain forecast for Fri-Sat. Heavy to very heavy rains will continue across North Bengal for the next 48 hours. Red warning of heavy rain in Jalpaiguri, Kochbihar Alipurduar on Friday and Saturday. There will also be heavy to very heavy rains in Darjeeling, Kalimpong. There will be heavy rains in Malda North and South Dinajpur. Heavy rains will continue in North Bengal till Sunday. Heavy rains are forecast in Nadia Murshidabad, Birbhum and West Burdwan in South Bengal. The rest of South Bengal, including Kolkata, is also likely to receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms. If there is no rain, there will be more water vapor, which will increase the discomfort caused by moisture.

The depression axis extends from Uttar Pradesh to Assam. Active seasonal axis. As a result, a lot of water vapor is entering the state from the Bay of Bengal. The Alipore Meteorological Department has already warned of landslides in the hilly areas of North Bengal due to heavy rains. The water level of the river will rise in the plains. Low-lying areas are at risk of flooding.

Today the sky is really cloudy in Kolkata. Chance of a couple of showers with thunderstorms. Humidity discomfort due to water vapor will also remain. The minimum temperature on Thursday morning was 26 degrees. Yesterday the maximum temperature was 34.3 degrees. The maximum amount of water vapor in the air is 94 percent. Rainfall in the last 24 hours is 14.5 mm. Scattered showers including thunderstorms in almost all districts of South Bengal. Birbhum, West Burdwan, Nadia, Murshidabad are forecast to receive a couple of showers. Rainfall will increase in adjoining districts of North Bengal on Friday and Saturday.

Heavy to very heavy rains will continue across North Bengal. Chance of heavy rain on Friday and Saturday. Heavy rain warning for Kochbihar and Alipurduar on Thursday. Heavy rain warning for Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and heavy rain warning for Malda, North and South Dinajpur. Red warning of Lord’s rain on Friday and Saturday in Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Kochbihar district. Rainfall of more than 200 mm is expected. Heavy rain warning in Darjeeling, Kalimpong. Warning of heavy rain in Malda North and South Dinajpur. Heavy rain warning was also issued on Sunday in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Kochbihar and Jalpaiguri districts.

There will be heavy rain in Bihar till Saturday. Assam and Meghalaya are likely to receive heavy rains today. The northeastern Indian states of Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh are also forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the monsoon has stopped in north-western India since June 19. The southwest monsoon is currently located at Vilwara, Dholpur, Aligarh, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. The monsoon has been staying in the same place for the last few days. The meteorological office said that there is no possibility of monsoon winds advancing in the next few days. Chance of heat wave in Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh in a few days. The heat wave was caused by dry westerly winds from Pakistan.

Biswajit Saha