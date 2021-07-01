Why the meeting of the CBI lawyer with the accused in Narde? Kunal roared

#Kolkata: Istak, who has joined the BJP, has repeatedly spoken out against grassroots corruption and is currently the state’s opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari. Meanwhile, the arrest of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovon Chattopadhyay in the Narad case again shed light on the incident. Although the arrest of Shuvendu is far from over, there are repeated allegations of BJP’s influence in the incident. This time in the Narad case, it was alleged that Shuvendu Adhikari had a meeting with CBI lawyer and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The speculation has been made about the meeting of the CBI lawyer with one of the accused. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh has also spoken out on Twitter about the issue.

A Trinamool spokesperson wrote on Twitter, ‘Why did the accused named in the Narad scandal meet CBI lawyer (SG) Tushar Mehta? BJP is saving through mediation? I want the arrest of the accused immediately. Although he did not mention Shuvendu’s name in the tweet. However, it is clear from the political circles that the person is entitled to Shuvendu.

Why did the accused named in the Narad scandal meet CBI lawyer (SG) Tushar Mehta? BJP is saving through mediation? I want the arrest of the accused immediately.AMamataOfficial @ BJP4India abhishekaitc @AITCofficial – Kunal Ghosh (unKunalGhoshAgain) July 1, 2021

The Trinamool had earlier questioned why the CBI did not take action against Shuvendu Adhikari despite the arrest of Firhad and Madan. Ghasful Shibir also alleged that they did not mention the Narad case in the election affidavit. It is learned that BJP MLA from Nandigram Shuvendu Adhikari did not provide information about the allegations in the Narad case in his election affidavit. Note that the candidate has to mention in the election affidavit if there is any case against him. It is claimed that Shuvendu Narad did not mention any information regarding the case.

The CBI has also explained why no action was taken against Shuvendu Adhikari in the Narad case. When the crime took place in 2014, Shuvendu Adhikari was a Member of Parliament. The CBI claimed that no permission was granted to conduct an investigation against him. But this time with the meeting of CBI lawyer Tushar Mehta with Shuvendu, the leader of the ruling party Trinamool entered the counter.