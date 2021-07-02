Assembly Session || What’s so old about it! Security guards could not recognize the MLA! Roll of laughter in the assembly …

#Kolkata: Legislative Assembly (MLA) could not recognize the Assembly (Assembly) security guards! Trinamool MLA Nirmal Majhi was prevented from entering the assembly on the day of the budget session of the 17th assembly. A TMC Whip was issued for entering the assembly on Friday, instructing 209 MLAs to reach the assembly by 2.45 pm. As a result, the MLAs were arriving one by one before the session started. That’s how Nirmal Maji arrived. But the security guards could not recognize him. He was not allowed to enter in any way. Even showing the identity card at that moment did not work, for a while Nirmal Maji gave up because he was practically annoyed.

Then the journalists came forward to help him. When all the journalists came together and requested to allow Nirmal Maji to enter, the workers in charge of the security of the assembly broke up in the last battle. The incident created a situation of laughter in the assembly. Although he was angry at first, Nirmal Maji later laughed at the whole thing.

MLA Nirmal Maji. File image.

Incidentally, the whip was issued on the first day of the assembly session on behalf of the grassroots. In other words, 209 MLAs must be present in the session. Khardar MLA Kajal Sinha passed away a few days ago. Gosaba MLA Jayant Naskar has died. However, do not fall under the Speaker’s Whip because of rank.

The instructions reached all the MLAs on the eve of the budget session of the 17th Legislative Assembly. The ruling party does not want to loosen the rush in any way. Even the whip was issued with the presence. By sending an SMS, all the MLAs were asked to reach the designated seats at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the session. They have been instructed to take part in every matter. Political observers see the whip as a symbolic show of strength.

The Governor will address the first session of the Legislative Assembly today amidst the Raj Bhavan Nabanna clash. According to the custom, the governor kept the statement given by the government. But in the last few days, the state-governor relationship has come to a standstill due to the Jain Hawala incident. Pictures released by the Trinamool show that Devanjan’s security guard Arvind Vaidya has also reached out to the governor. In this context, the governor can cut or add to the grassroots fears in the speech. The Trinamool has issued a whip so that all the legislators can state their clear position if Benazir’s situation is created.

Meanwhile, the opposition has already decided that they will walk the path of conflict instead of constructive cooperation in the assembly. It is believed that Mukul Roy could be a thorn in the side of the BJP this time in the assembly. The name of the BJP MLA has been proposed by the Trinamool Congress for the Public Accounts Committee.