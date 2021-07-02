Benazir’s assembly, the governor returned without speaking at the BJP’s protest!

#Kolkata: The conflict with the state is at its peak. But on the first day of the assembly session, the West Bengal assembly saw the scene of Benazir. This time the only opposition party is BJP. On the first day of the session, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar could not address the unprecedented protests of BJP MLAs. He had to start and end the speech. After that, he left the assembly after talking to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Principal Biman Banerjee for a while.

After entering the assembly on that day, the Governor exchanged courtesies with the Principal and the Chief Minister. At the beginning of the session, the BJP started protesting by holding a ‘picture of post-election violence’. Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari was in the lead. That is why the governor could not give a speech. The governor was supposed to have at least three in the assembly. But the governor had to return 50 minutes earlier.

Details coming …