Calcutta HC directs police to register cases in post-poll violence on NHRC recommendations

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the West Bengal Police to register cases on the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in connection with post-poll violence in the State.

Issuing interim directions in the matter in which the court had directed the NHRC to set up a committee to probe the allegations of post-poll violence, the five-judge Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal directed that medical treatment would be provided to those who suffered injuries during the violence.

It also directed that second autopsy be carried out on the body of deceased Bharatiya Janata Party worker Avijit Sarkar who was allegedly killed during the clashes.

The court also issued notice to district authorities of certain areas for failing to prevent the violence. The next hearing of the matter is on July 13.

Following the court’s directive on June 18 to probe the violence, the NHRC committee visited the State, held meetings and hearings and submitted an interim report on June 30.