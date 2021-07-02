‘Came home, but didn’t meet with Shuvendu’, a mystery surrounding Mehta’s claim

#Kolkata: Under pressure, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta denied meeting with Bengal opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari. It was alleged that Shuvendu Adhikari, accused in the case, had a meeting with CBI lawyer and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the Narda case in Delhi on Thursday. Later in the day, the Trinamool sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the removal of Tushar Mehta. Snow finally opened his mouth in the face of pressure. Unknowingly denied meeting with Shuvendu. Tushar claims that Shuvendu came to his house, but there was no meeting with him. Shuvendu came to his house. But at that time he was busy with another meeting.

Tushar Mehta claims, his aide told Shuvendu to wait. But no meeting took place. He also apologized to Shuvendu for this. When asked about this in the assembly on the same day, he also claimed that the meeting did not take place. However, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh yesterday raised the question, ‘Why did the accused named in the Narad scandal FIR meet CBI lawyer (SG) Tushar Mehta? BJP is saving through mediation? I want the arrest of the accused immediately. Although he did not mention Shuvendu’s name in the tweet. However, it is clear from the political circles that the person is entitled to Shuvendu.

In response to Kunal’s remarks, Shuvendu replied, “I will not answer the question of the person who has spent three and a half years in jail in the Saradha case.” But he did not say once yesterday that the meeting did not take place.

The Trinamool has demanded the removal of Tushar Mehta from the post of Solicitor General. Not only that, a letter has already been sent to Swarang Narendra Modi on behalf of the Trinamool. The Trinamool claimed that the Solicitor General’s meeting with one of the accused was a conflict of interest and that if Tushar Mehta was questioned on behalf of the CBI in the Narad case, people’s confidence in the law would diminish.

Incidentally, the accused in the Narad and Sarada cases are Shuvendu Adhikari. The trial of the case is underway. The names of the investigating agencies are CBI and ED. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is the lawyer of the two central agencies. In this situation, Shuvendu Adhikari went to Tushar Mehta’s house at 10, Akbar Road, Delhi on Thursday afternoon and had a twenty minute meeting with him. However, Tushar Mehta denied the meeting.