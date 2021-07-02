Fire at Mini Jaya cinema hall in Lake Town Destructive fire at Mini Jaya Cinema Hall in Laketown, 10 fire engines at the scene – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: Terrible fire at the cinema hall in Lake Town News that a fire broke out at the Mini Jaya cinema hall in Lake Town The news that the fire started sometime after 9:30 pm The fire spread quickly and took a devastating form

Upon receiving the news, 10 engines of the fire brigade came to the spot But as the fire continues to spread, more and more engines are being brought to the spot The densely populated area has been cut off from power due to fears of further fires.

Along with Mini Jaya Cinema Hall, there is Jaya Cinema Hall 7 Both halls have been closed for a long time due to restrictions imposed due to Corona overdose Preliminary estimates by firefighters say the fire broke out inside the closed cinema hall due to a short circuit.

The locals started putting out the fire to witness the fire Two of them were slightly injured

Anup Chakraborty