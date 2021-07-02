Mukul Roy: 2 BJP MLAs bow their hands at Mukul’s feet! Speculation on the first day of the assembly

#Kolkata: He has returned from the lotus flower. Despite returning to the ruling party from the opposition, Mukul Roy was allotted a seat in the opposition bench. There has been a lot of discussion in the assembly over the last few days about the distribution of seats. According to that discussion, Mukul is currently sitting on the opposition bench. But it is clear that his followers are not less in the old party BJP. On the one hand, the BJP staged a strong protest during the Governor’s speech, while on the other hand, two BJP MLAs, Manoj Tigga and Jewel Murmu, bowed at the feet of Mukul Roy.

However, this prostration is a courtesy to both parties. However, the rumor that the man is Mukul Roy is not stopping. In fact, Manoj Tigga was the BJP’s parliamentary leader in the last assembly. This time his name came up first as the Leader of the Opposition. But the BJP central leadership put Shuvendu Adhikari in the seat of opposition leader. In this situation, bowing to Manoj Tigga and Jewel Murmur Mukul is considered as meaningful by some sections of the political circles.

On the other hand, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh has ridiculed Mukul Roy for sitting in the opposition despite joining the Trinamool Congress. He also attacked Mukul in response to a question about the BJP’s protest in the assembly at a press conference at the party’s state headquarters on Friday.

Dilip quipped, ‘A senior leader like Mukul Roy has openly joined the grassroots after winning for the BJP. And now he is sitting shamelessly on our bench. Did he become a trident to be the PAC chairman? If he has become a BJP MLA, why didn’t he leave the assembly along with other BJP MLAs? Why are you sitting? ‘ The BJP has been vocal in demanding the dismissal of Mukul Roy since he joined the Trinamool Congress. Shuvendu Adhikari also warned to see the end. Leader of the Opposition Shuvendu Adhikari also sent a letter to Biman Banerjee, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly. But the buds are at their own whim. He also explained it in the assembly.