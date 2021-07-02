‘No meeting, show his CCTV footage’, Abhishek pressures Mehta on Shuvendu issue

#Kolkata: What happened to the meeting of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta with Shuvendu Adhikari? This is the reason for the state politics. The Trinamool has already demanded the removal of Tushar Mehta as a CBI lawyer for a meeting with Shuvendu, accused in the Narad case. However, under pressure, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta denied meeting with the Leader of the Opposition in Bengal. Shuvendu also denied the meeting. And with that, Trinamool All India General Secretary Abhishek Bandyopadhyay entered the hall.

Abhishek tweeted the video of Shuvendu’s car entering Tushar Mehta’s residence, ‘Tushar Mehta has denied meeting with Shuvendu Adhikari. That can only be believed when Tushar Mehta releases all the CCTV footage of his house. Did Shuvendu Adhikari go to meet the Solicitor General without any appointment? ‘

Reports state that Mr Adhikari entered Hon’ble SG’s residence in the presence of a cavalcade of officers and stayed there for nearly 30 minutes. Does that imply that a meeting was indeed due? As the episode gets murkier, one can only hope that the truth shall surface. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/MiVeCz5CB1 – Abhishek Banerjee (abhishekaitc) July 2, 2021

Shuvendu Adhikari, accused in the case, had a meeting with CBI lawyer and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the Narda case in Delhi on Thursday. Then leaders like Kunal Ghosh, Derek and Bryan questioned the meeting. On the same day, the Trinamool sent a letter directly to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the removal of Tushar Mehta. Snow finally opened his mouth in the face of pressure. However, he unknowingly denied meeting with Shuvendu. He claimed that Shuvendu had come to his house, but there was no meeting with him. At that time he was busy with another meeting. Tushar Mehta claims, his aide told Shuvendu to wait. But no meeting took place. He also apologized to Shuvendu for this.

On Thursday, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh tweeted, “Why did the accused named in the Narad scandal FIR meet CBI lawyer (SG) Tushar Mehta?” BJP is saving through mediation? I want the arrest of the accused immediately. In response to Kunal’s remarks, Shuvendu replied, “I will not answer the question of the person who has spent three and a half years in jail in the Saradha case.” But he did not say once yesterday that the meeting did not take place. However, Shuvendu said in the assembly today, “I have not met the Solicitor General.” However, the Trinamool has demanded the removal of Tushar Mehta from the post of Solicitor General. And it is clear that Abhishek Banerjee is going to play a leading role in it.