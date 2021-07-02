Post Poll Violance: BJP sees ‘victory’ in advance in 6-point directive

#NewDelhi: The Supreme Court has summoned a report on the post-poll violence allegations in West Bengal within four weeks. But this time the state government came under extreme pressure in the High Court. On the same day, the High Court directed that an FIR should be lodged in the light of each complaint. FIRs should be based on the report of the NHRC committee. Not only that, the court also directed to take secret statements of each of the victims.

Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has expressed concern over allegations that members of the National Human Rights Commission were attacked in Jadavpur while investigating post-poll violence. A five-judge bench of the High Court headed by Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal on Friday condemned the incident to police chief Rashid Munir Khan. The court also sought an explanation as to why contempt of court charges would not be brought against the policeman.

On the same day, the High Court directed to make arrangements for the treatment of the injured in the violence. At the same time, a bench of justices said that rations should be provided for them. The High Court directed that even if the victims have lost their ration cards, they have to pay their rations. The court also directed the committee to submit the documents of all the complaints to the state. Significantly, the Chief Secretary has been tasked with storing information on violence. The court also ordered a second autopsy on Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP activist killed in Kankurgachhi. Following the High Court order, BJP leader Shamik Bhattacharya said, “The court accepted the allegations we were making. The face of the West Bengal government was burnt. However, Trinamool MP Saugat Roy said, ‘The High Court can give directions. But in Jadavpur, there were allegations of using sticks against the central forces. There was no violence in the state after Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, lawyer Vishnu Jain had filed a case in the Supreme Court alleging Post Poll Violence. There was also a request to form a ‘Special Investigation Team’ (SIT) under the supervision of the court to investigate the post-election violence in Bengal. Besides, the court has also been informed to pay compensation and rehabilitation to the victims. Not only that, the petition for the issuance of presidential rule in Bengal was also informed in this case. Following the case on Thursday, the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission, the Central Government and the WB Govt to submit affidavits within four weeks.