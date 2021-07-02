July 2, 2021

The Times of Bengal

Manusher Sathe,Manusher Pashe

‘Publication of merit list with number within 7 days’, the court opened the tangle in the appointment of teachers

2 min read
19 mins ago admin


#Kolkata: Despite strong criticism of the School Service Commission, the Calcutta High Court cleared the way for the appointment of teachers. He informed that the School Service Commission will have to publish the merit list with the number within the next seven days. Only then will the suspension order be lifted from the recruitment process. Not only that, Calcutta High Court Judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay has directed to publish the names and numbers of those whose names are not in the merit list.

At the beginning of the hearing of the case, the judge criticized the School Service Commission as useless. He said, ‘School Service Commission is a useless body. Which officials are running this commission? This commission should be dismissed immediately. The judge questioned, ‘Why the order given by the Calcutta High Court in October 2019 regarding the appointment of teachers was not complied with? Why was the interview list not published as per the instructions? ‘

Judge’s observation, ‘Commission could not appoint teachers in 5 years! This commission should be dismissed. On the same day, the judge summoned the SSC chairman in the upper primary recruitment case. In his presence, he directed to publish the merit list with number within seven days. Only then will the moratorium on teacher recruitment be lifted.

Incidentally, the state government has published the interview list for the recruitment of teachers in 14339 posts of higher primary. The case was again challenged in the High Court challenging the interview list. The plaintiffs alleged that the interview list was published in violation of the rules of the School Service Commission. The list of interviews that have been made is full of rules. There is no mention on the site of the minimum number of people being called for an interview. Many candidates got higher marks but did not get a call for interview. In this context, the court issued a stay order on the appointment of teachers in the upper primary. The court then reprimanded the School Service Commission today and asked it to publish the merit list with the number within seven days.



Source link

admin

See author's posts

More Stories

2 min read

‘Came home, but didn’t meet with Shuvendu’, a mystery surrounding Mehta’s claim

40 mins ago admin
1 min read

Undergraduate and postgraduate examinations in August, Calcutta University will take a big decision

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Madan Mitra at Assembly: Wearing white dhoti-Punjabi, after a long time Madan Mitra in assembly

2 hours ago admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

PopAds.net - The Best Popunder Adnetwork

Missed Stories

2 min read

‘Publication of merit list with number within 7 days’, the court opened the tangle in the appointment of teachers

19 mins ago admin
2 min read

‘Came home, but didn’t meet with Shuvendu’, a mystery surrounding Mehta’s claim

40 mins ago admin
1 min read

Undergraduate and postgraduate examinations in August, Calcutta University will take a big decision

2 hours ago admin
2 min read

Madan Mitra at Assembly: Wearing white dhoti-Punjabi, after a long time Madan Mitra in assembly

2 hours ago admin

Contact Us

Email:- [email protected]
Griveance Cell :- [email protected]

Contact:-6291968677/7278384015

Copyright © All rights reserved by The Times Of Bengal | Newsphere by AF themes.