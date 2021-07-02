July 2, 2021

‘School Service Commission is useless’, strict observation of High Court in appointment of teachers

#Kolkata: Fears were made, and those fears have come true. A case was filed in the Calcutta High Court objecting to the method of appointing teachers to the upper primary. The High Court has already stayed the case. Several cases were filed in the court in this regard. Today, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay of the Calcutta High Court reprimanded the School Service Commission in that case.

An interview list was recently published for the recruitment of teachers in 14339 posts of Higher Primary. The case was filed in the High Court challenging the interview list. They complained that the interview list was published in violation of the rules of the School Service Commission. In this context, the court issued a stay order on the appointment of teachers in the upper primary. Later today, the High Court reprimanded the School Service Commission.

On that day, the judge said, ‘School Service Commission is useless. Which officials are running the commission? This commission should be dismissed immediately. Not only that, the judge’s question, ‘Why was the instruction given in October 2019 regarding the appointment of teachers not complied with? Why the interview list was not published according to the instructions? Judicial observation, the commission could not be appointed in 5 years, this commission should be dismissed. On the same day, the judge summoned the SSC chairman in the upper primary recruitment case. He has been directed to appear in the court this afternoon.

Incidentally, the list of interviews was published on the website of the Board of Primary Education last Tuesday. But the plaintiffs complained that the list of interviews was irregular. There is no mention on the site of the minimum number of people being called for an interview. Their complaint is that this appointment is not being made as per the rules. Many candidates got higher marks but did not get a call for interview. After that, Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay issued a stay order for the time being. On this day, he rebuked the commission as useless.



