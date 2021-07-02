Stata police assures proper security for Suvendu Adhikari Adequate security will be given to Shuvendu, the state informed the High Court – News18 Bangla

#Kolkata: The state government will provide adequate security to opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari on behalf of the central government as well as the state government. The state’s DG Security assured the Calcutta High Court with an affidavit on the day. Justice Shivkanth Prasad disposed of the case filed by Shuvendu Adhikari after receiving assurances from the state.

Shuvendu Adhikari had filed the case in the Calcutta High Court in January after joining the BJP. The BJP leader alleged that grassroots activists and supporters surrounded him whenever he went to attend rallies or political events in different parts of the state. Shuvendu also complained of police inaction After the election of the Leader of the Opposition, he added another petition to the case

Shuvendu Adhikari claimed that even though he got Z-category security from the Center, as the Leader of the Opposition, he should get the same security as the Cabinet Minister from the state. Shuvendu argues that central security has been provided to prevent any attack or bodily harm on him. However, Shuvendu’s lawyer complained to the court that there was no security on the part of the opposition leader’s convoy, pilot car, route lining or wherever he went. The court was informed that Shuvendu was attacked while fetching the certificate of victory in the May 2 assembly elections in Nandigram.

Subhendu’s allegation was reported to the court by the state police It is claimed that the state police administration is well aware of Shuvendu’s safety The court was also told that after Shuvendu joined the BJP, the Center and the state discussed his security. After that, the state government withdrew the security of Shuvendu Adhikari, the state government told the court The court was also assured that there was nothing to worry about the security of the opposition leader

However, Souvendu Adhikari’s lawyer Soumya Majumder claimed that the state government had not made security arrangements for the opposition leader, such as pilot cars and route lining, making it difficult for him to travel anywhere. When Shuvendu goes anywhere for political activities or any other work, security arrangements are also demanded The state DG Security has assured the court that all such arrangements will be made for the Leader of the Opposition. The case was disposed of by Justice Shivkant Prasad after receiving assurances from the state

Arnab Hazra / Sukanta Mazumdar