Suvendu Adhikari Tushar Mehta Meeting: ‘Secret’ meeting with ‘accused’ Shuvendu, TMC letter to Modi to remove Tushar Mehta

#Kolkata: Istak, who has joined the BJP, has repeatedly lashed out at the grassroots for corruption, now the state’s opposition leader Shuvendu Adhikari. Meanwhile, after the arrest of Firhad Hakim, Subrata Mukherjee, Madan Mitra and Shovon Chatterjee in the Narad case, the Trinamool also demanded the arrest of Shuvendu. Although the arrest of Shuvendu is far from over, there are repeated allegations of BJP’s influence in the incident. The situation came to a head on Thursday when Shuvendu Adhikari had a meeting with CBI lawyer and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta in the Narad case. Then came the roar of Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh, MP Derek and Bryan. The Trinamool demanded the removal of Tushar Mehta from the post of Solicitor General after the CBI lawyer and the country’s Solicitor General had a meeting with an accused in the Narad case. Not only that, a letter has already been sent to Swarang Narendra Modi on behalf of the Trinamool. Mentioning that the meeting of the Solicitor General with the accused was a conflict of interest, the Trinamool claimed that if Tushar Mehta was questioned on behalf of the CBI in the Narad case, people would lose faith in the law.

Incidentally, after the Shuvendu-Tushar meeting on Thursday, Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh wrote on Twitter, ‘Why did the accused named in the Narad scandal FIR have a meeting with CBI lawyer (SG) Tushar Mehta? BJP is saving through mediation? I want the arrest of the accused immediately. Although he did not mention Shuvendu’s name in the tweet. However, it is clear from the political circles that the person is entitled to Shuvendu.

Incidentally, the accused in the Narad and Sarada cases are Shuvendu Adhikari. The trial of the case is underway. The names of the investigating agencies are CBI and ED. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta is the lawyer of the two central agencies. In this situation, Shuvendu Adhikari went to Tushar Mehta’s house at 10, Akbar Road, Delhi on Thursday afternoon and had a twenty minute meeting with him.

However, Shuvendu had to face the question of ‘News 18 Bangla’ regarding the meeting with Tushar Mehta. He was asked if Trinamool leaders Kunal Ghosh and Derek O’Brien had tweeted about his visit to Tushar Mehta’s house. Avoiding answering the question, Shuvendu replied, “I will not answer the question of the person who has spent three and a half years in jail in the Saradha case.” But it is clear that the grassroots will not give up.

From the beginning, the Trinamool raised the question, why did the CBI not take action against Shuvendu Adhikari even though Firhad and Madan were arrested? Shuvendu did not even mention the Narad case in his election affidavit, the allegation was also made by Ghasful Shibir. It is learned that BJP MLA from Nandigram Shuvendu Adhikari did not provide information about the allegations in the Narad case in his election affidavit. Note that the candidate has to mention in the election affidavit if there is any case against him. It is claimed that Shuvendu Narad did not mention any information regarding the case.